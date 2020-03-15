e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Cricket West Indies suspends all tournaments amid confirmed coronavirus cases

Cricket West Indies suspends all tournaments amid confirmed coronavirus cases

The tournaments affected after CWI’s decision are the Regional Under 15s Boys Championship, Regional Under 19s Girls Championship and Final two rounds of the West Indies Championship that was slated to begin from March 26.

cricket Updated: Mar 15, 2020 08:26 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
St John's, Antigua
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(Getty Images)
         

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) has suspended all its tournaments and face to face group meetings from March 16 for a minimum of 30 days as a precautionary measure against coronavirus pandemic.

The decision comes after the recommendation of CWI’s Medical Advisory Committee (MAC).

“The health and safety of our players, officials and staff, are of paramount importance to CWI and we have advised the Board of Directors to take proactive policy steps to decrease the growing risk of contamination and spread of the virus,” said Israel Dowlat CWI Chief Medical Officer in a statement.

The tournaments affected after CWI’s decision are the Regional Under 15s Boys Championship, Regional Under 19s Girls Championship and Final two rounds of the West Indies Championship that was slated to begin from March 26.

“We are acting based on medical best practice as well as in an abundance of caution. The ongoing gathering of even small groups of spectators, cricketers and match officials could pose a risk to some persons of contracting the virus and being stranded in quarantine in a non-resident country for a prolonged period,” said Donovan Bennett, Chairman of the MAC.

“Clearly this pandemic is still evolving, and we will continue to monitor the situation throughout the Caribbean,” he added.

The CWI has also advised all Local Cricket Associations and Territorial Boards to follow the advice of their respective Ministries of Health.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
234 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran reach India
234 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran reach India
Coronavirus positive Delhi man, 46, came in contact with 813 people
Coronavirus positive Delhi man, 46, came in contact with 813 people
In midnight order, MP Governor asks Kamal Nath to seek trust vote on Monday
In midnight order, MP Governor asks Kamal Nath to seek trust vote on Monday
Delay in Delhi corona victim’s last rites after confusion over procedure
Delay in Delhi corona victim’s last rites after confusion over procedure
Coronavirus will change the way we shop, travel and work for Years
Coronavirus will change the way we shop, travel and work for Years
US extends travel ban to UK, Ireland starting from March 17
US extends travel ban to UK, Ireland starting from March 17
The PM needs to listen to independent economists | Opinion
The PM needs to listen to independent economists | Opinion
Is India doing enough to check community spread?
Is India doing enough to check community spread?
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news