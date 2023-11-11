Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / Cricket World Cup: Adam Zampa scripts new record for Australia, behind Muralitharan and ahead of Warne in legendary list

Cricket World Cup: Adam Zampa scripts new record for Australia, behind Muralitharan and ahead of Warne in legendary list

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 11, 2023 05:31 PM IST

Adam Zampa set a new World Cup record for Australia. He is behind Muttiah Muralitharan and ahead of Shane Warne in a legendary list.

With Australia looking more and more like true title contenders, Adam Zampa saw his stunning form continue at the ongoing 2023 World Cup, as he set a new Aussie record. The leg-spinner took two wickets against Bangladesh in Pune on Saturday, and went past Brad Hogg's record tally of 21 dismissals from the 2007 edition, which was the highest by an Australian spinner in World cup history.

Australia's Adam Zampa in action.(AFP)

Zampa is currently the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament with 22 wickets. He levelled Hogg in the 17th over of the first innings, removing opener Liton Das (36). The spin maestro sent a drifting delivery onto middle and leg, pulling his length back. Das ended up directing it straight to Marnus Labuschagne at long-on for a catch.

Also Read | 'Could potentially save ODI cricket': Adam Gilchrist namedrops player after match-winning performance in 2023 World Cup

Catch live score of the Bangladesh vs Australia
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Then he overtook Hogg in the 43rd over, taking the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim (21), as the wicketkeeper-batter failed to get the desired elevation and was caught by Pat Cummins at short mid-wicket region.

Zampa is now only behind Muttiah Muralitharan in the list of spinners with most wickets in single World Cup edition. The Sri Lankan legend scalped 23 dismissals in 2007. Meanwhile, Hogg is third, followed by former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi (21 in 2011) and Shane Warne (20 in 1999).

Australia began the World Cup on a poor note and so did Zampa. He was wicketless in their opening seven-wicket defeat vs India in Chennai. He was very expensive against South Africa in their second match, which they lost. He took a wicket and leaked 70 runs. He staged a turnaround with a four-wicket haul vs Sri Lanka and since then took atleast three scalps in his next four games.

Speaking on Zampa's form, Australia spin bowling coach Danien Vettori said, "I think his control of his length has been the best that I’ve seen in this period of time, particularly through those three games where he took four wickets in a row and then against England."

"We all know the skills and the variations, but his ability to actually just land the ball on the spot time and time again gave most teams limited opportunities to attack him," he added.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule , World Cup Most Runs and World Cup Points Table updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
adam zampa australia cricket team cricket world cup shane warne brad hogg muttiah muralitharan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP