Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cricket-Australia's Zampa hopes match-winners emerge to cover big-name losses

Reuters |
Feb 21, 2025 06:42 AM IST

CRICKET-CHAMPIONSTROPHY-AUS-ENG/:Cricket-Australia's Zampa hopes match-winners emerge to cover big-name losses

MELBOURNE, - Adam Zampa wants new heroes to emerge from the Australian squad at the Champions Trophy to cover the "big loss" of the team's champion pace trio.

Cricket-Australia's Zampa hopes match-winners emerge to cover big-name losses
Cricket-Australia's Zampa hopes match-winners emerge to cover big-name losses

With captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood injured, and Mitchell Starc ruled out for personal reasons, spinner Zampa is the last senior bowler left in a much-depleted squad for the ODI tournament in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Zampa could not recall the last time the world champions went to a major ICC tournament without at least one of the three quicks steaming in, and suggested it was quite an adjustment.

"Most ICC events that we've played over the last almost decade it's been a very similar bowling attack," said the 32-year-old legspinner.

"So to not have those guys here, it's obviously a big loss, and we know that.

"But it's obviously a great opportunity, too.

"If we're playing our roles and contributing, I think that'll be important throughout.

"And then hopefully a match-winner somewhere along the way pulls it off for us."

Australia's pace bowling will feature Sean Abbott and the inexperienced trio of Ben Dwarshuis, Spencer Johnson and Nathan Ellis. All-rounder Aaron Hardie can also contribute seam bowling.

Australia open their tournament against former ODI world champions and Ashes rivals England in Lahore on Saturday, a match-up Zampa greeted with relish.

"Nice to get them first up. It's always nice to beat England, one of those teams that you definitely get up a little bit more for," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs Bangladesh live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs Bangladesh live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On