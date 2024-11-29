Menu Explore
Cricket-England skipper Buttler contemplates role change ahead of Champions Trophy

Reuters |
Nov 29, 2024 10:25 PM IST

Cricket-England skipper Buttler contemplates role change ahead of Champions Trophy

By Suramya Kaushik

Cricket-England skipper Buttler contemplates role change ahead of Champions Trophy
Cricket-England skipper Buttler contemplates role change ahead of Champions Trophy

Nov 29 - England captain Jos Buttler wants to explore the prospect of giving up the gloves and focusing on his batting under incoming white-ball coach Brendon McCullum as the wicketkeeper-batter eyes Champions Trophy success after two failed World Cup defences.

Buttler has kept wicket for the majority of his Twenty20 international career, which began in 2011, but chose to play solely as a batter in England's recent 3-1 T20I series victory over the West Indies.

Phil Salt took over wicket-keeping duties in place of the 34-year-old, who was making a comeback after a four-month injury layoff.

"It's something we tried in the Caribbean, not keeping wicket and as captain being closer to the bowler, which I enjoyed," Buttler told Reuters.

"I had more time and energy not being a wicket-keeper and around training as well. That's something I found interesting."

McCullum, who already coaches the test side, will take charge of the white-ball teams when England tour India in January.

"I know McCullum is coming in as the coach in his career moved from wicketkeeper to a fielder, so that's something I can discuss with him," Buttler added.

Buttler, under whom England won the 2022 T20 World Cup but failed to defend the T20 and fifty overs titles, said it's his "ambition" to win next year's Champions Trophy but added that he was trying not to look too far ahead.

"We play against India in the new year before that tournament, which will obviously be a huge challenge and good preparation...," Buttler said.

"And to be honest, I'm just focused on Brendon coming in and getting close with him and working hard together to take the team where we want it to be."

NEW IPL HOME

Buttler said he was excited for a new challenge with Gujarat Titans, who bought him in this month's Indian Premier League auction for 157.5 million Indian rupees .

"There are guys who I already know relatively well in the coaching staff, like Vikram Solanki and Parthiv Patel," he said.

"I'm just really looking forward to getting to know Shubman . He's an absolute superstar of the game and makes batting look very easy... With my record against Rashid Khan, having him in the team is a big help.

"It's a really exciting bowling lineup... with guys like Rabada, Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. So lots of pace on show and obviously, Rashid is the best T20 bowler, so getting to see him up close as well."

Buttler is currently one of the highest run-scorers in Abu Dhabi T10 where he is in red-hot form with second-placed Deccan Gladiators.

"I was looking forward to playing in the T10 this time. I've never played in it before... it's not a format that you're looking to be consistent in because you're playing lots of high-risk shots.

"In T10 you need the power and aggression and I think that's been one of the hallmarks of our team."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

