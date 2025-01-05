Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cricket-History maker Maphaka removes Babar as Pakistan battle at Newlands

Reuters |
Jan 05, 2025 04:19 PM IST

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-PAK/:Cricket-History maker Maphaka removes Babar as Pakistan battle at Newlands

By Nick Said

Cricket-History maker Maphaka removes Babar as Pakistan battle at Newlands
Cricket-History maker Maphaka removes Babar as Pakistan battle at Newlands

CE TOWN, - South Africa’s youngest test debutant Kwena Maphaka took the key wicket of Babar Azam as Pakistan reached 155 for an effective seven wickets at lunch on day three of the second and final test at Newlands on Sunday, trailing their hosts by 460 runs.

Fast bowler Maphaka, 18, induced an edge down the leg side from Babar, who was caught by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne having looked in control with a well-played 58.

Aamer Jamal will resume after the interval on five along with Khurram Shahzad, who has yet to score, as Pakistan seek to reduce their first innings deficit on a wicket that is still good for batting, but likely to deteriorate on days four and five.

Pakistan are a batter short after opener Saim Ayub fractured his ankle while fielding on the opening day and will take no further part in the game.

Maphaka set off on a wild celebration when he captured the prized scalp of Babar, his first test wicket having taken over from former spinner Paul Adams as South Africa’s youngest test player.

Mohammad Rizwan made 46 before he inexplicably charged down the wicket at seamer Wiaan Mulder and was the second wicket to fall in the session with a wild swipe that resulted in him playing the ball onto his own stumps.

Salman Agha made 19 but was the third man out, stumped by Verreynne off the bowling of spinner Keshav Maharaj.

The home side posted a massive 615 in their first innings thanks to centuries from Ryan Rickelton , Temba Bavuma and Verreynne .

South Africa have already claimed their place in June’s World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s from June 11-15, and are looking to win this series 2-0 after claiming a tense first test by two wickets in Pretoria.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On