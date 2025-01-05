By Nick Said Cricket-History maker Maphaka removes Babar as Pakistan battle at Newlands

CE TOWN, - South Africa’s youngest test debutant Kwena Maphaka took the key wicket of Babar Azam as Pakistan reached 155 for an effective seven wickets at lunch on day three of the second and final test at Newlands on Sunday, trailing their hosts by 460 runs.

Fast bowler Maphaka, 18, induced an edge down the leg side from Babar, who was caught by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne having looked in control with a well-played 58.

Aamer Jamal will resume after the interval on five along with Khurram Shahzad, who has yet to score, as Pakistan seek to reduce their first innings deficit on a wicket that is still good for batting, but likely to deteriorate on days four and five.

Pakistan are a batter short after opener Saim Ayub fractured his ankle while fielding on the opening day and will take no further part in the game.

Maphaka set off on a wild celebration when he captured the prized scalp of Babar, his first test wicket having taken over from former spinner Paul Adams as South Africa’s youngest test player.

Mohammad Rizwan made 46 before he inexplicably charged down the wicket at seamer Wiaan Mulder and was the second wicket to fall in the session with a wild swipe that resulted in him playing the ball onto his own stumps.

Salman Agha made 19 but was the third man out, stumped by Verreynne off the bowling of spinner Keshav Maharaj.

The home side posted a massive 615 in their first innings thanks to centuries from Ryan Rickelton , Temba Bavuma and Verreynne .

South Africa have already claimed their place in June’s World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s from June 11-15, and are looking to win this series 2-0 after claiming a tense first test by two wickets in Pretoria.

