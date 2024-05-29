May 29 - The following outlines the schedule, venues and prize money for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies, as well as a list of past winners of the tournament which begins on June 1. Cricket-T20 World Cup 2024: dates, past winners and prize money

DATES

* The ninth edition of the 20-overs showpiece event will run from June 1-29.

* It begins with hosts United States taking on Canada

TEAMS

* The tournament will feature 20 teams, divided into four groups.

* Group A - India, Pakistan, Canada, Ireland, United States

* Group B - England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman.

* Group C - New Zealand, West Indies , Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea, Uganda

*Group D - South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal.

* Teams in each group will face each other once in a round robin format. A win is worth two points and a tie or no result is worth one point each.

* The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super 8s, where they will be divided into two groups of four each, and play each other in a round robin format.

* The top two teams from each Super 8s group will progress to the semi-finals.

VENUES

* Games are being staged at nine stadiums, six in West Indies and three in the United States.

* Stadiums in West Indies: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium , Kensington Oval , Providence Stadium , Daren Sammy Cricket Ground , Arnos Vale Stadium and Brian Lara Cricket Academy .

* Stadiums in the United States: Central Broward Park , Nassau County International Cricket Stadium , Grand Prairie Stadium .

* The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, which has a capacity of 28,000, will host the final.

PAST WINNERS

2007 India beat Pakistan by five runs

2009 Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets

2010 England beat Australia by seven wickets

2012 West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs

2014 Sri Lanka beat India by six wickets

2016 West Indies beat England by four wickets

2021 Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets

2022 England beat Pakistan by five wickets

PRIZE MONEY

TBA

