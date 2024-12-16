-Kane Williamson scored a 33rd test century and seventh in Hamilton as New Zealand extended their lead to an imposing 478 runs on the rain-disrupted third day of the third test against England on Monday. Cricket-Williamson hits another Hamilton ton as NZ take lead to 478

After wet weather washed out the first session, the Black Caps cemented their strong position in the match under the Seddon Park lights by taking their tally to 274 for four at the tea break.

Williamson, who was 123 not out, will resume alongside Daryl Mitchell, who was unbeaten on 18, after England finally broke his 107-run fourth-wicket partnership with Rachin Ravindra 25 minutes before the break.

Ravindra had largely played foil to Williamson but fell for 44 when he took on a Matthew Potts delivery only to send the ball flying to Brydon Carse at midoff with a leading edge.

England, who have already secured series honours after big wins in Christchurch and Wellington, otherwise got a taste of what the Black Caps bowlers had endured for long periods in the first two tests.

There would also have been some concern in the England camp when captain Ben Stokes pulled up short while bowling and immediately left the field clutching his hamstring.

Williamson, who resumed on 50 with New Zealand 136-3, had a couple of nervy moments despite his prudent approach, not least an lbw appeal from Carse when he was on 73 that was turned down but judged an umpire's call on review.

The 34-year-old threw off the shackles as he approached the century mark for the fifth test in a row in Hamilton, smashing Jacob Bethell's occasional spin straight down the ground for a six to reach the mark from 137 balls.

Seddon Park is Williamson's most productive venue with seven centuries and 1,581 runs in 12 tests at an average of 98.81.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.