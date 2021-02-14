Crumbling pitch sets Chennai Test on rocky course
- Chennai seems a different deal altogether. Not often do you see two pitches on the same square sporting completely different top soil shades—the one used in the first Test was dusty red while the second one bore a darker look.
The first puff of dust came off the fifth ball of the day, a full Stuart Broad delivery to Rohit Sharma. In the ninth over, left-arm spinner Jack Leach’s drifter again kicked up some dust. So did the Moeen Ali delivery that dipped brilliantly to sneak through the gap between Virat Kohli’s bat and pad to clip the top of off-stump. All this happened before lunch. These are ominous signs, even by Indian standards. Indian pitches can’t be typecast because of the varying nature of base soil, but they generally aid batting till the third day before wear and tear affords purchase for spinners.
Chennai, however, seems a different deal altogether. Not often do you see two pitches on the same square sporting completely different top soil shades—the one used in the first Test was dusty red while the second one bore a darker look. The pitch report before toss spoke of a dry, completely different surface that may not have been rolled a lot for it to firm up. It was in keeping with earlier reports that said even though the base will have local red soil, and the top layer will be primarily black clay that breaks down faster.
Those puffs of dust are proof of rapid disintegration of the top soil. And it spun. A lot. If the pitch in the first Test spun more than 3 degrees on average, Day 1 of the second Test began with 4.4 degrees in the first session before going past 5 after tea. Leach, who generally bowls better in the second innings, looked threatening for the bulk of the 26 overs he bowled on Saturday.
What can you expect from such a pitch? If the top soil comes off easily, roughs outside the crease are created earlier than expected. Balls turn and bounce more when they land on the rough, like the one that bamboozled Kohli. The odd ball will turn more, some stay low and some spit off the cracks. “You’re never in on this wicket, so it was important to be positive,” said India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane after close of play. “The key was to use good footwork. We had a strategy (with the sweep shot) and wanted to make them bowl to our strengths. The first 20-30 balls were important. Then you get an idea on the pace and the bounce.”
The pitch for the first Test took two days to change from a slow strip to an unpredictable track for batting. This one will wear out quicker. It’s thus not a very ideal pitch for Test cricket.
“It is a difficult track where you don’t know whether to come forward or remain on the back-foot,” said Sunil Gavaskar while doing TV commentary. The only reason India finished the day with a smile was because they had won the toss and batted. Rahane made no bones about it. “We knew it was going to turn from Day 1, so obviously it was good to win the toss,” he said.
ADAPTING QUICKLY
Batting technique too needs a tweak on this pitch. Playing against the spin, for which Kohli paid a hefty price, is a strict no early in the innings. Rahane showed how coming down the pitch negates slower bowlers. Centurion Rohit Sharma, like Joe Root in the first Test, used the tried and tested sweep shot. He didn’t look entirely at ease executing it at times but Sharma got the results till he was dismissed, ironically, trying the sweep.
“I was sweeping from the rough because it’s a good option as you can’t be leg-before. It also cuts out the chance of the ball going up. It’s a percentage shot on that pitch,” Sharma said in the media interaction after play. He said 350 would be good enough on a pitch where something is “happening every ball”.
Given how the pitch behaved, it’s remarkable India are not far from that target. England too have batsmen who adapt well. And they have a template now, having watched Sharma and Rahane go about their business against the spinning ball. “As you saw with Rohit Sharma and Rahane, once you get a partnership going with that older ball it can get a little bit easier,” said Leach. “So we have to certainly believe we can do the same when we come to bat.”
It’s a tall ask though, especially on a pitch clearly earmarked to trouble batsmen more with every passing hour. Today’s 350 could feel like 500 tomorrow.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Can Pant power the hosts to a big score?
'That's what he has done': Gavaskar names 'reliable player in crisis for India'
- India vs England: Sunil Gavaskar pointed out the improvement in the player's batting and explained the reason on why the batsman is India's most reliable man in a crisis situation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Should win in three and a half days': Cricket pundits predict 2nd Test result
- Former India captain Michael Vaughan said India are miles ahead of the game thanks to Rohit Sharma and it would be very tough to come back from here and win the match.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gambhir names two key England batsmen India should be wary of in the second Test
- Gambhir, however, said India would need to go past England captain Joe Root and opener Dom Sibley in order to get a firm grip on this Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter users, cricketers come down heavily on umpire Chaudhary for big error
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India in a comfortable position against England on rank turner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishabh Pant, Ben Stokes involved in heated argument, umpires intervene
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'In the last 3-4 years': Manjrekar identifies 'a pattern' in Rahane's form
- Manjrekar on Saturday talked about Rahane and emphasized the need for the batsman to continue hitting impressive scores, which in the long run, can benefit India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crumbling pitch sets Chennai Test on rocky course
- Chennai seems a different deal altogether. Not often do you see two pitches on the same square sporting completely different top soil shades—the one used in the first Test was dusty red while the second one bore a darker look.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Booking of tickets for third India-England Test from Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cheers and cheerleaders return to Indian sport
- Fifty percent of the stadium’s box seats were released online for occupancy by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association—with a list of Covid protocols to abide by—and Saravanan ensured he was one of them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pretorius' records spell leads South Africa to easy win over Pakistan in 2nd T20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DRS is bit like VAR, still controversial: Leach after third umpire's error
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar Patel posts an emotional tweet after making his Test debut against England
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox