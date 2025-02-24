CSK add Australia's T20 WC-winning coach to their support staff to assist Ashwin and others in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed former India all-rounder Sriram Sridharan as their assistant bowling coach ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition. The new addition to the support staff was confirmed on the franchise's official social media handles. Chennai Super Kings appoint Sridharan Sriram as assistant bowling coach ahead of IPL 2025. (IPL)

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), CSK's handle wrote, "Say Yellove to our assistant bowling Coach Sriram Sridharan! Brought up from the tracks of Chepauk to a packed portfolio of coaching tenures in Australia and Bangladesh, he embarks on this new journey with the pride!"

Sriram thus joins the coaching contingent, which also comprises Stephen Fleming (head coach), Mike Hussey (batting coach), and Eric Simons (bowling consultant).

For the uninitiated, Sriram earlier served as Australia's assistant coach from 2016 to 2022. With Australia, he also won the T20 World Cup in 2021 in the UAE.

He had left his role to concentrate on his assignment with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the 2022 season. In August 2022, he was also appointed Bangladesh's consultant ahead of the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.

In September 2023, Sriram was roped in by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as assistant coach for IPL 2024.

Sriram has also worked as an assistant coach at Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).

Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead CSK in IPL 2025

Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead CSK in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league, which gets underway on March 22.

CSK will play their first match of the tournament on March 23 against Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK's squad for the 18th edition of the tournament includes spinners such as Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Gopal and Noor Ahmad. Deepak Hooda and Rachin Ravindra are also a part of the lineup as spin-bowling allrounders.

CSK missed out on qualifying for the playoffs last year after they faced a defeat against RCB in Bengaluru. They were on level points with RCB, however, CSK's inferior net run-rate meant they fell just short of making it to the final four.