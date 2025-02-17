Why Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli face-off will happen just once in IPL 2025 league stage? Explained

The Indian Premier League's 18th edition will get underway on March 22 with the opening match between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens. The much-awaited schedule for the IPL 2025 season was announced on Sunday. The ten franchises have been divided into two groups. Group 1 comprises KKR, RCB, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. Mumbai Indians and RCB will square off on April 7 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. (IPL)

On the other hand, Group 2 features SunRisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

The rivalry between Mumbai Indians and RCB is one of the most-watched contests in the IPL's history. However, these two teams will clash just once in the 18th edition, and the match will take place on April 7, 2025, at the Wankhede Stadium.

Wondering why these two teams will play just once in IPL 2025 when there is a precedent of franchises taking on other franchises in a home-and-away format? Well, we have you covered.

The BCCI still wants to have only 74 matches in the cash-rich league, and hence, the cricket body has opted not to have all teams play against each other twice in the group stage ever since the competition expanded to 10 teams in 2022.

In the current system, every team plays five teams twice and the remaining four only once (two at home and two away). All ten teams are divided into two groups. Teams in the same group play against each other twice and get to play the other four teams in the other group just once.

Mumbai Indians and RCB are in different groups; hence, they will meet just once in the league stage of IPL 2025.

All you need to know about IPL 2025

The final of IPL 2025 will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on May 25. The same venue will host Qualifier 2 on May 23. Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on May 20 and 21.

The 74 matches of the season will be played across 13 venues and will include 12 double-headers. The afternoon games will begin at 03.30 PM IST, and the evening games will begin at 07.30 PM IST.

The first of the 12 double-headers day will take place on March 23, 2025 as SRH take on Rajasthan Royals in an afternoon game in Hyderabad. This will be followed by a mouthwatering clash in the evening as the two five-time IPL champions – CSK and MI – lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Delhi Capitals and LSG will play their respective first match of the season when they take on each other in Visakhapatnam on March 24, 2025. The world’s biggest cricket stadium – Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad – will host its first game of the season when Gujarat Titans host Punjab Kings on March 25, 2025.

Three of the ten IPL teams will play at 2 venues each. DC will play their home games in Visakhapatnam and at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. RR will play their two home games at Guwahati - where they host KKR and CSK – and play the remainder of the home games at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

PBKS, meanwhile, will play their four home matches at the New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh while the picturesque Dharamsala will host three home games of PBKS – against LSG, DC and MI – at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.