IPL 2025: Full schedule, list of venues and everything you need to know

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 schedule has been announced. The 18th edition of the cash-rich league will get underway on March 22 with the opening fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens. The final will be played on May 25 in Kolkata, while Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will go ahead in Hyderabad. IPL 2025: Here is the full schedule for the 18th edition of the cash-rich league. (IPL)

Rajasthan Royals will open their campaign on March 23 against last year's finalists, SunRisers Hyderabad, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will play their first match of the season against each other on March 23 in Chennai.

Gujarat Titans will play their opening match of the tournament on March 25 against Punjab Kings while Delhi Capitals will square off against Lucknow Super Giants on March 24.

Here is the full IPL 2025 schedule:

March 22: KKR vs RCB (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

March 23: SRH vs RR (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad)

March 23: CSK vs MI (MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai)

March 24: DC vs LSG (ACA-VDCA Stadium, Vizag)

March 25: GT vs PBKS (Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad)

March 26: RR vs KKR (Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati)

March 27: SRH vs LSG (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad)

March 28: CSK vs RCB (MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai)

March 29: GT vs MI (Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad)

March 30: DC vs SRH (ACA-VDCA Stadium, Vizag)

March 31: RR vs CSK (Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati)

April 1: MI vs KKR (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

April 2: LSG vs PBKS (Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

April 3: RCB vs GT (M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)

April 4: KKR vs SRH (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

April 5: LSG vs MI (Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

April 6: CSK vs DC (MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai)

April 7: PBKS vs RR (Mullanpur)

April 8: KKR vs LSG (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

April 9: SRH vs GT (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad)

April 10: MI vs RCB (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

April 11: PBKS vs CSK (Mullanpur)

April 12: GT vs RR (Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad)

April 13: RCB vs DC (M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)

April 14: CSK vs KKR (MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai)

April 15: LSG vs GT (Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

April 16: SRH vs PBKS (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad)

April 17: RR vs RCB (Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur)

April 18: DC vs MI (Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi)

April 19: LSG vs CSK (Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

April 20: PBKS vs KKR (Mullanpur)

April 21: DC vs RR (Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi)

April 22: MI vs SRH (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

April 23: RCB vs PBKS (M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)

April 24: GT vs DC (Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad)

April 25: RR vs LSG (Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur)

April 26: PBKS vs RCB (Mullanpur)

April 27: MI vs CSK ( Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

April 28: KKR vs GT (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

April 29: LSG vs DC (Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

April 30: SRH vs MI (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad)

May 1: RCB vs RR (M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)

May 2: CSK vs SRH (MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai)

May 3: KKR vs PBKS (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

May 4: MI vs LSG (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

May 5: DC vs RCB (Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi)

May 6: RR vs GT (Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur)

May 7: DC vs KKR (Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi)

May 8: SRH vs KKR (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad)

May 9: PBKS vs MI (Dharamsala)

May 10: DC vs GT (Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi)

May 11: CSK vs RR (MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai)

May 12: RCB vs SRH (M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)

May 13: GT vs LSG (Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad)

May 14: MI vs DC (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

May 15: RR vs PBKS (Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur)

May 16: RCB vs KKR (M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)

May 17: GT vs CSK (Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad)

May 18: LSG vs SRH (Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

May 20: Qualifier 1 (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad)

May 21: Eliminator (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad)

May 23: Qualifier 2 (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

May 25: Final (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)