Visakhapatnam retained as IPL centre for 2025, set to host two Delhi Capitals games

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 16, 2025 03:00 PM IST

Vishakhapatnam will once again act as a second home ground for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals are once again set to play a couple of their home games in the upcoming IPL season in Vishakhapatnam, which will act as an alternative home base for the team and one of the three likely non-regular home locations in the IPL season.

The ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag.
The ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag.

While fans and the ten franchises still await the schedule for the IPL 2025 season, a Cricbuzz report states that the first two home games of the Delhi franchise’s season will be held at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam.

Vizag also hosted a pair of Delhi home games in 2024, although that was a matter of necessity as the Feroz Shah Kotla wasn’t ready for the initial part of the IPL season due to hosting the back-end of the Women’s Premier League right before, including the finals.

However, no particular reason has been provided for why VIzag will act as a host city for the upcoming city, but it will nonetheless allow cricket to be put on show for the city and the state of Andhra Pradesh. Alongside the 10 regular host cities, it is expected that Dharamsala will act as an alternative home venue for the Punjab Kings, while Guwahati will provide an alternative home ground for the Rajasthan Royals.

Delhi yet to announce captain

Delhi had a split of results last year in their matches in Vishakhapatnam, beating Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs after a strong performance, but going on to concede 272 to KKR in their second match and losing by 106 runs. Delhi would go on to fall short of the playoffs on net run-rate after a 7-7 season.

The Capitals haven’t announced their captain for the season so far, with the candidates likely being Axar Patel, who also has some experience as the vice-captain for the Indian team in recent months, as well as KL Rahul, who was the marquee signing for the team but will be in his first season with the team.

The BCCI is set to announce the schedule for the IPL season on Monday, with Cricbuzz also reporting that the tournament is set to start with a contest between KKR and RCB at the Eden Gardens on March 22, with the tournament lasting a full two months and the final set for May 25, once again at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

