IPL 2025 schedule announced; KKR vs RCB to headline season opener on March 22; final on May 25

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition will kick off on March 22 with the opening match between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens. Rajat Patidar has already been announced as RCB captain while the KKR skipper is yet to be named. The El Clasico of IPL (Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings) will take place on March 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium aka Chepauk in Chennai. IPL 2025 to get underway on March 22 with opening match between KKR and RCB (BCCI Image)

The return fixture between Mumbai Indians and CSK will take place on April 20 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians will play against each other once this season. The match will take place on April 7, 2025.

March 23, 2025, will witness the first double header of the 2025 edition. In the first match of the day, last season's finalists, SunRisers Hyderabad, will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The 10-team IPL 2025 season will start 12 days after the Champions Trophy final on March 9. The tournament will be played at 13 venues: the ten traditional home venues, Guwahati (the second venue for Rajasthan Royals), Dharamsala (the second venue for Punjab Kings) and Vizag (the second home venue for Delhi Capitals).

A total of 74 matches will be played in IPL 2025 over 65 days. The league stage will get over on May 18. While the playoffs will be played from May 20-25.

The 2025 season final will be played on May 25 at the Eden Gardens. The same venue will host Qualifier 2 on May 23.

The Eliminator and Qualifier 1 will be played on May 20 and 21 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Punjab Kings will play three of their home matches at Dharamsala, while their remaining home fixtures will be played at Mullanpur in Punjab.

Delhi Capitals and KKR yet to announce their captains for IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals and KKR are the only two teams who are yet to announce their captain for the upcoming 18th edition of the tournament.

Rajat Patidar will lead RCB while Punjab Kings have already named Shreyas Iyer as their captain.

Rishabh Pant will captain Lucknow Super Giants after the franchise parted ways with KL Rahul.