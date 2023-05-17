'CSK be scared, Prithvi Shaw is back': Twitter goes berserk after DC opener smashes his first 50 of IPL 2023 vs PBKS

Returning to scoring ways in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, superstar Prithvi Shaw finally stamped his authority as the talented batter slammed a quick-fire half-century against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Already out of the playoff race in the IPL 2023, a crestfallen Delhi Capitals side was hoping to salvage some pride when David Warner and Co. locked horns with Punjab Kings on matchday 64 of the IPL 2023 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Delhi Capitals batter Prithvi Shaw plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match (PTI)

Shaw copped a nasty blow on his right hand while facing pace ace Kagiso Rabada in the second over of DC's innings. Braving the deadly blow in the powerplay, Shaw remained keen on punishing the potent bowling attack of the Punjab-based franchise at Dharamsala. Shaw reached 26 off 18 balls at the end of the opening powerplay. Cashing in on his impressive start, Shaw ended up notching up his first half-century of the ongoing season. The DC star was hailed by netizens on Twitter for his sublime knock against Punjab Kings.

"Few bad matches and y'all thought he's finished? Prithvi Shaw is here to rule," a Twitter user reflected on Shaw's brilliant knick against Punjab Kings. "CSK be scared, be very scared. Lord Prithvi Shaw is back," another user added. Shaw-starrer DC will meet Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their final league game of the IPL 2023. Welcoming pacer Arshdeep Singh back into the attack, Shaw smoked two fours and a six to complete the 50-run partnership with opener Warner.

Shaw played a crucial knock of 54 off 38 balls while Warner scored 46 off 31 balls against Punjab in the high-scoring contest. Shaw and Rilee Rossouw's (82*) half-centuries powered DC to 213-2 in 20 overs. Before his return-to-form act against Shikhar Dhawan's men at Dharamsala, Shaw had only scored 47 runs in 6 matches this season.

“Sometimes you have to work hard for it. This was the match, I had to work hard, you get the credit later. It's coming onto the bat nicely. The new ball is seaming a bit but it's a good wicket to bat on as well. There's dew. There was dew before the game started as well. It's the same. If you find the gap, it's going nicely along the ground. It (finger) hurts, but I am sure I will be fine. I think it's a very good score, it's not really easy to bat in the powerplay as it's seaming a bit. When you are hitting that length, it's not easy to hit shots,” Shaw said during the innings break.

