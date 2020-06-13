e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / CSK best franchise I’ve played for: Muttiah Muralitharan

CSK best franchise I’ve played for: Muttiah Muralitharan

Muralitharan went on to play three seasons for CSK from 2008 to 2010, picking up 40 wickets from 40 matches.

cricket Updated: Jun 13, 2020 18:12 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Muttiah Muralitharan celebrates a wicket with CSK teammate Suresh Raina.
Muttiah Muralitharan celebrates a wicket with CSK teammate Suresh Raina. (Getty Images)
         

Former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has opened up on his Indian Premier League stint with Chennai Super Kings, revealing that he had an interest in CSK from the time he thought of playing the IPL.

Muralitharan joined CSK in the very first edition of the IPL after he was purchased for Rs 4.5 crore at the auction. He went on to play three seasons for CSK from 2008 to 2010, picking up 40 wickets from 40 matches and a part of Muralitharan’s desire to be with CSK stemmed from his respect towards the franchise’s skipper MS Dhoni.

“Captaincy is about respecting the captain, whoever it is. We have to go by his decision. I prayed that if I come to the IPL, I have to go to Chennai, as I thought there will be Chennai people in the team,” Muralitharan said on the show Mind Masters by MFORE on Star Sports Tamil.

“So, at that time, there was a good rule, where local players had to be in the team. The first three years was the best of the years because we could speak in our own language. We were around 7-8 people and even VB sir (VB Chandrasekhar) was there who selected us.”

In fact, Murali struck such a bond with the team that he called CSK the best franchise he’s ever represented in his career. “I have played even for Lancashire for 6 to 7 years, but I’d say that Chennai Super Kings was the best franchise I have played for,” said Muralitharan, whose career with CSK came to an end when he was picked up by the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala ahead of the 2011 IPL.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
PM Modi meets ministers, officials to review Covid-19 situation in country
PM Modi meets ministers, officials to review Covid-19 situation in country
Nepal parliament clears new map, shuts possibility of talks on boundary row
Nepal parliament clears new map, shuts possibility of talks on boundary row
Loss of smell, taste are now key symptoms to identify Covid-19 patients
Loss of smell, taste are now key symptoms to identify Covid-19 patients
Amit Shah, CM Kejriwal meet tomorrow amid spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi
Amit Shah, CM Kejriwal meet tomorrow amid spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi
Delhi may get China-like makeshift hospital with 10,000 beds to fight virus
Delhi may get China-like makeshift hospital with 10,000 beds to fight virus
‘Ganguly wanted me for the 2002 England tour but I said no’
‘Ganguly wanted me for the 2002 England tour but I said no’
Kerala puts Covid-19 rider for chartered flights from West Asia for expats
Kerala puts Covid-19 rider for chartered flights from West Asia for expats
Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Kulgam
Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Kulgam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In