'That is why CSK are not able to help their bowlers': Former India opener points out struggling IPL giants' flaw

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may lack a wicket-taking option in the powerplay overs but their top order batters' inability to stay in the middle for long periods is also hurting them this Indian Premier League (IPL) season, former India opener Wasim Jaffer has said. CSK sank to their fourth consecutive defeat when lost to SunRisers Hyderabad by eight wickets on Saturday.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who won the Orange Cap last season in which CSK stormed to their fourth consecutive title, has found the going difficult this year, He was looking good on Saturday when he fell for just 16 off 13 balls but that was by far his best score of the season, having fallen off his fourth ball in all three of CSK's previous matches. His opening partner Uthappa scored a half century against Lucknow Super Giants but he also has failed to stay in the middle for over 10 overs.

“They miss a wicket-taker in the powerplay. Plus, Ruturaj and Uthappa not scoring. If one of your top four does not bat for 14 or 15 overs it's going to be very hard,” Jaffer said on ESPNCricinfo.

Jaffer pointed out that Faf du Plessis used to stay in the middle all the time last season. The former South Africa captain is playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore this season as their skipper.

“Du Plessis did a wonderful job with Gaikwad because of which their three, four and five could bat freely and that is not happening this year. That is why they are not able to put up the total they want to put and help their bowling defend their total,” said Jaffer.

CSK's next match is against a confident Royal Challengers Bangalore.