CSK fangirl seethes with anger, but holds back from 'scolding MS Dhoni' as 'new meme just dropped' from IPL 2025

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 31, 2025 09:00 AM IST

The clip went viral on social media as netizens reckoned a 'new meme just dropped' from IPL 2025.

With Ravindra Jadeja slotting the length ball from Tushar Deshpande over deep backward square leg for a six on the final ball of the penultimate over, the sea of yellow at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, those thousands glued to their television sets and commentator Pommie Mbangwa couldn't keep calm. Chennai Super Kings' chase was reduced to 20 runs for the final over with MS Dhoni on strike. It was stuff any cricket fan across the globe dreams. But all ended in sheer heartbreak after Shimron Hetmyer grabbed a stunner at long-on.

MS Dhoni was dismissed by Sandeep Sharma in 20th over of CSK's chase
MS Dhoni was dismissed by Sandeep Sharma in 20th over of CSK's chase

Sandeep Sharma, who has faced Dhoni a few times in his T20 career and bested the legend in a final-over face-off previously as well, dished out a low wide full toss as the former Chennai captain heaved it across the line for a boundary. But Hetmyer rushed from cow corner, made a full-length dive, and grabbed a superb catch to burst the bubble for CSK fans. The entire stadium, the second home for Rajasthan Royals, went dead silent.

As a distraught Dhoni walked back slowly to the dugout, the cameraman's attention caught a CSK fangirl, who was seething in anger but held back from 'scolding' the India legend. The moment later went viral on social media as netizens reckoned a 'new meme just dropped' from IPL 2025.

Chennai lost by six runs

Despite Dhoni's dismissal, Chennai were still mathematically in the game, needing just three sixes to wrap up the chase from the last three balls. Jamie Overton, who had a forgettable evening with the ball, gave CSK fans another glimmer of hope when he smashed a six on the third ball of the final over.

Sandeep, however, changed his strategy and bowled a slower bouncer in the penultimate delivery of the innings, as Overton managed only two runs. CSK eventually fell short by just six runs, incurring their second successive loss in the season.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will return home for their next game against Delhi Capitals on April 5.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with DC vs SRH Live Score and RR vs CSK Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
