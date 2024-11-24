CSK IPL 2025 Full Player list: Chennai Super Kings updated squad after Day 1 of Indian Premier League mega auction

Chennai Super Kings broke the bank for R Ashwin at the IPL auction 2025, purchasing him for ₹9.75 crores, in Jeddah on Sunday. CSK also used the RTM option to bring back Devon Conway (6.25 crores) and Rachin Ravindra (4 crores). Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Rahul Tripathi was acquired for ₹3.4 crores. CSK roped in R Ashwin.(AFP)

CSK went big for Noor Ahmed, getting him for ₹10 crore. Meanwhile, they also picked Khaleel Ahmed ( ₹4.8 crore), Vijay Shankar ( ₹1.2 crore).

Also Read | Sanjay Manjrekar’s Mohammed Shami prediction proved wrong as Sunrisers Hyderabad break the bank for India pacer

This will be Ashwin's second stint with CSK. He made his debut for CSK in 2009, and was part of their title-winning suqds in 2010 and 2011. Speaking at a press conference, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said, "It was a bit of a homecoming for Ashwin but he's a world class bowler. Like Venky talked about, it's not so much the price, you look at how someone fits in and there's an emotional attachment of Ashwin with Chennai, so it is a nice fit."

"He has still got a very good skill set but the bowler's numbers are fantastic, he's obviously towards the latter part of his career but the experience that he brings is handy with the bat and we think we can use him in a number of ways."

Regardng the purchase of Afghan spinner Noor, h said, "(The choice of) Noor Ahmed was looking more at the middle to attack, so if we do get turning conditions, then we've got an opportunity to keep taking wickets."

"We've got (Matheesha) Pathirana at the end which is the death aspect and we've just identified that the way the game's going, your bowling has to be really specific and you have to take wickets to slow teams down."

"If you're just trying to contain then some of the hitting power of players these days will just take the game away from you, so we've tried to be smart with our options given our retained players and add some variation which maybe we lacked a little bit last year," he added.

CSK's auction buys-

Devon Conway (6.25 Cr)

Rahul Tripathi (3.40 Cr)

Rachin Ravindra (4 Cr)

R Ashwin ( ₹9.75 Cr)

Noor Ahmed (10 Cr)

Khaleel Ahmed (4.8 Cr)

Vijay Shankar (1.2 Cr)

CSK Retentions-

Ruturaj Gaikwad (18 Cr), Ravindra Jadeja (18 Cr), Matheesha Pathirana (13 Cr), Shivam Dube (12 Cr), MS Dhoni (4 Cr)