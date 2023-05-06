CSK knock down Suryakumar Yadav with colossal dig after Ravindra Jadeja castles MI star; fans can't keep calm

Chennai Super Kings made early inroads in the match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday afternoon, dismissing three of their batters inside the Powerplay after opting to bowl in Chennai. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side has a chance to climb to second spot with a win over its fame rivals tonight; the Super Kings have 11 points in 10 matches so far in the season, with their last game being called off due to persistent rain in Lucknow (against Lucknow Super Giants).

Suryakumar Yadav is dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja(PTI)

After Tushar Deshpande struck the breakthrough with the key wicket of in-form Cameron Green, Deepak Chahar – who made a comeback from injury in the side's previous game against LSG – picked two in an over, dismissing Ishan Kishan and captain Rohit Sharma to put MI in trouble. While Nehal Wadhera and Suryakumar Yadav steered a rebuild for the visitors, Ravindra Jadeja struck in time to dismiss the latter before he could shift the gears.

Jadeja dismissed Suryakumar for the fourth time in the tournament; the left-arm spinner bowled flat and quick with an angle back into the right-hander and Suryakumar went on his backfoot for the cut shot, but completely missed the line. The ball clattered into the middle stump for MI's fourth wicket.

Following the dismissal, the Chennai Super Kings posted a rather savage tweet which soon gained traction on the micro-blogging site. The CSK wrote, “Weather Update: Sky is clear,” referring to Suryakumar's dismissal; the batter is fondly called ‘SKY’.

Mumbai Indians made a change in their batting order for the game against CSK, with Rohit Sharma putting himself down to no.3 due to poor form. The MI skipper had scored only 184 runs in nine innings prior to the match in Chennai and the move didn't work for the MI skipper, as he failed to add a run. Suryakumar, meanwhile, had been enduring a rough patch with the bat before returning to run-scoring in the second half of the season.

In MI's previous match against Punjab Kings, Suryakumar scored 66 off just 31 deliveries as the side chased down a mammoth 215-run target with seven balls to spare.

