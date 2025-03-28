'CSK players won't say this openly but internally...': Rayudu says Dhoni obsession hurting Chennai Super Kings

Over the years, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been synonymous with one name - MS Dhoni. The Indian wicketkeeper is worshipped like a demi-god in the region, and it is no surprise that the decibel levels go through the roof when the former India captain walks out to bat. However, former India batter Ambati Rayudu feels that the supporters in Chennai are fans of MS Dhoni first, and it does not serve the franchise "well." Ambati Rayudu feels that the Chennai supporters are fans of MS Dhoni first rather than the franchise. (PTI)

Recently, Rachin Ravindra sealed CSK's IPL 2025 fixture against Mumbai Indians by hitting a six in the final over of the game. The left-handed batter was subjected to social media fate as fans of MS Dhoni expressed their displeasure with the New Zealand star not letting 'Thala' finish off the game.

Rayudu has now questioned the crowd's strange Dhoni obsession at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. For the uninitiated, the Chennai crowd has a reputation for always appreciating good cricket and being really “knowledgeable" about the sport.

"It is quite strange, and I don’t think it actually serves the game well. It is quite daunting if you're a newcomer. It's quite loud. The support is phenomenal. But, as you go on and play, then you realise they are MS Dhoni fans before they are CSK fans. It is quite evident, and rightly so, because that's the way the team has been set up and built over the years," Rayudu told ESPNCricinfo.

"He's rightly named Thala and he has been calling the shots in CSK, and it's come to a stage where people are madly in awe and in love of what he's done for CSK," he added.

'They are literally asking you to get out'

Rayudu then further spoke about how the crowd sometimes wants CSK batters to get out just to catch a glimpse of MS Dhoni playing in the middle. Being a former CSK player, Rayudu spoke about how some players have felt in the past, being subjected to this behaviour from the crowd.

"It’s been happening for quite a few years now, and quite a few players have felt it over the years., you know, if not come out openly and said something about it, but internally, a lot of people used to feel that the crowd. Even though we also love MS Dhoni, and they also love MS Dhoni, and we want to see him bat, but sometimes when you, as an individual, are going out to bat, they are shouting from the crowd to… literally asking you to get out. Or they are anticipating or expecting you to get out," said Rayudu.

“So it is quite strange, and I don’t think it actually serves the game well to be very honest. All the [other] players are giving their best for the team as well. They are also preparing and doing really well for the franchise, and they have put in a lot of sacrifice to be where they are. When things like that happen from their own crowd, it is, I feel, maybe it can be avoided,” Rayudu added.

The former India batter also said that Dhoni can address this entire discourse. He asked the franchise to be cautious and prepare for a time when the World Cup-winning captain is not around.

"The best person who can address that is MS Dhoni himself. If he comes out and says, ‘they are all our players, and just like me batting they are batting in the middle’, or something like that to soothe the crowd, it will be great for the players," he said.

"It will be quite challenging. Not only for the players or Chennai, but definitely for the franchise itself, because for them to [attract] crowds like that, especially even on weekdays – the stands are full, the engagement is amazing; there is no cricketer close to him, to be honest. They have not built up any other guy in the franchise to pull the crowds, because it has always revolved around MS Dhoni. That might come back to maybe bite them in terms of branding or getting the crowds in. So they will have to really think out of the box to make something happen," he added.