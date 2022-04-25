CSK Predicted XI vs PBKS, IPL 2022: Jadeja's Chennai fret over poor form of 24-year-old; Four-time winners seek revival

Talismanic MS Dhoni may have provided Chennai Super Kings with a thrilling last-ball win, but the four-time IPL winners will look for further upgrades to revive their season. They face Punjab Kings, who are also struggling on multiple fronts. While PBKS are placed eighth, CSK occupy the penultimate slot in the IPL points table. Under new skipper Ravindra Jadeja, Chennai have faltered in all three departments, looking like a pale shadow of its former self. The defending champions will look to put an authoritative show and tick all boxes against Punjab to secure two more points. Punjab had won the first leg by 54 runs on April 3. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

In Chennai's last game against Mumbai Indians, the defending champions were led by 'finisher' Dhoni in the closing moments. The former skipper hit a six and two fours in the final over, helping Chennai cross the finish line on the last delivery. Mukesh Choudhary also shone with the ball to bag three wickets against Mumbai. But he will need support from other bowlers against a formidable batting unit comprising the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow and Shah Rukh Khan. The spotlight will also be on young Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has had a torrid season barring the 73-run knock against Gujarat Titans. The promising batter will look to rediscover his lost mojo.

Ahead of Match 38 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium, we take a look at the probable playing XI for Chennai Super Kings...

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The Orange Cap winner of the last season has had a torrid season so far. Ruturaj's 73 against Gujarat Titans remains the lone bright spot for the youngster, who is desperately looking to find his lost mojo. He perished on a golden duck in the last game against Mumbai and the Chennai team management will expect a much better show from the 24-year-old Maharashtra batter.

Robin Uthappa: He hit 30 off 25 in the previous game and the onus will be on him to help Chennai get off to a steady start. The veteran batter's best performance was against Bangalore where he hit a sublime 88 off just 50 deliveries, which was laced with nine maximums.

Ambati Rayudu: Like Uthappa, Rayudu is also among the senior batters of the Chennai batting attack. He has blown hot and cold so far and amassed 168 runs in seven games, with his highest score being 46 against the Gujarat Titans.

Shivam Dube: He needs another big knock to prove that he isn't a one-hit-wonder. The left-handed all-rounder hit struck an unbeaten 95 against Banglore. But he's failed to click since then. His last two IPL scores are 19 and 13.

Ravindra Jadeja (c): Skipper Jadeja hasn't been his usual self and even dropped two catches in the last game against Mumbai. Chennai fans will expect the all-rounder to return to his best. He's scored 91 runs in seven games so far.

MS Dhoni: The 40-year-old Chennai talisman rolled back the years by hitting an unbeaten 28 off 13 balls in the last game. Unperturbed by the pressure, Dhoni shone in the last over to prove why he's still among the best finishers in the game.

Dwaine Pretorius: The South African also chipped in with a crucial 22 off 14 balls to support Dhoni in the final overs. He also hit two crucial boundaries against Jasprit Bumrah. A great addition to the Chennai unit due to his wide-ranging abilities!

Dwayne Bravo: He may be in the latter stage of his career but the West Indian never fails to amaze his fans. Bravo has taken 12 wickets from seven games and he will look to add a few more. He will have his task cut out against a formidable batting attack of Punjab Kings. He took 2-36 in his four overs against Mumbai Indians.

Mitchell Santner: The New Zealander bowled three tight overs for 16 and took the prized wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. But he managed to score just 9-ball 11 after coming in at the No. 3 batting spot.

Maheesh Theekshana: He was expensive against Mumbai, returning 1/35 in his four overs. But the Sri Lankan can run riot with his unconventional action and ability to bowl in the powerplay as well.

Mukesh Choudhary: The Indian was brilliant against Mumbai as he removed both openers, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, on zero in the very first over. He bowled three overs and took three wickets, including South African youngster Dewald Brevis. The left-arm pacer will expect similar performance.