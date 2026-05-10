CSK rule fans' hearts despite a wobbling season: MS Dhoni's franchise winning the battle for eyeballs

Chennai Super Kings have not had a smooth TATA IPL 2026 campaign on the field, but their hold over the league’s fan imagination remains unmatched. Star Sports’ latest engagement data shows that CSK are leading both the most-watched and most-talked-about team charts till Match 43, even during a season where their cricket has not carried the authority usually associated with the franchise.

Kartik Sharma and Sanju Samson celebrate after winning the IPL 2026 match against the Delhi Capitals.(PTI)

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That contrast gives the numbers their real weight. CSK are not sitting at the top of the attention map because of a runaway season or a settled campaign, but because their fanbase continues to behave like one of the IPL’s most powerful broadcast assets.

CSK lead IPL 2026’s fan attention race despite uneven season

According to the graphics shared by Star Sports, CSK have averaged 308 million viewers per match across TV and digital platforms till Match 43 of IPL 2026. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are close behind with 303 million viewers per match, followed by Mumbai Indians at 293 million, Sunrisers Hyderabad at 290 million, and Kolkata Knight Riders at 280 million.

CSK also lead the broadcaster’s most-talked-about teams chart. The franchise accounted for 22 per cent of the tracked social conversations around IPL 2026 teams, just ahead of RCB’s 21 per cent. Mumbai Indians were third with 13 per cent, Sunrisers Hyderabad fourth with 10 per cent, and Kolkata Knight Riders fifth with 7 per cent.

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{{^usCountry}} Star Sports said the social conversation data was tracked by Distillery, its central analytics arm, which monitors fan conversations around the tournament. The two charts together offer a strong picture of the IPL’s attention economy, where some franchises can command scale even when their season is complicated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Star Sports said the social conversation data was tracked by Distillery, its central analytics arm, which monitors fan conversations around the tournament. The two charts together offer a strong picture of the IPL’s attention economy, where some franchises can command scale even when their season is complicated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} CSK’s numbers are particularly striking because their IPL 2026 campaign has not been a procession. The franchise has spent large parts of the season trying to stay alive in the playoff race, manage fitness concerns, find balance in the XI and recover momentum after inconsistent phases. The usual aura of control has been missing for stretches, but the audience has stayed locked in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CSK’s numbers are particularly striking because their IPL 2026 campaign has not been a procession. The franchise has spent large parts of the season trying to stay alive in the playoff race, manage fitness concerns, find balance in the XI and recover momentum after inconsistent phases. The usual aura of control has been missing for stretches, but the audience has stayed locked in. {{/usCountry}}

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That is where CSK remain different from most IPL teams. Their following does not depend only on the current form. It is built on years of title success, the emotional weight of the MS Dhoni era, the Chepauk identity, the yellow-shirt travelling army and a fan culture that treats every match as an event. CSK’s selection calls, injury updates, batting-order debates and playoff equations regularly become national talking points.

RCB’s close second-place finish in both lists shows the scale of their own fan engine. The Bengaluru franchise remains one of the IPL’s strongest digital forces, driven by a deeply invested supporter base and the continued pull of Virat Kohli. The narrow gap between CSK and RCB, five million average viewers per match, and a 1 percentage point difference in social conversations show how tightly the two teams dominate the league’s fan discourse.

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Mumbai Indians’ third-place position reflects the durability of another heavyweight IPL brand. Their five-title history, wide national following and high-profile squad keep them central to conversation even when results fluctuate. SRH’s fourth-place finish reflects the visibility they've generated through their aggressive cricket and strong season narrative. KKR complete the top five, maintaining their place among the league’s major fan markets.

The Star Sports data also shows how IPL fandom now operates across two screens at once. The match broadcast gives the league its mass reach, while social media turns every spell, cameo, dropped catch, injury update and selection debate into a second layer of engagement.

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CSK are leading both spaces so far. Their cricket may not have been flawless in IPL 2026, but their following has remained enormous, noisy and loyal. For a franchise already built on legacy, this season has offered another reminder: CSK’s biggest strength is not only the team on the field, but the scale of attention that follows it everywhere.

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