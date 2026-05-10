CSK tells fans to 'avoid political message' at Chepauk for LSG fixture as Vijay gears up to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM

Chennai Super Kings have urged fans attending their IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium to avoid bringing political banners, flags or hoardings into Chepauk, with the advisory coming on the day TVK chief C Joseph Vijay is set to be sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

CSK request fans to keep political messaging away from the LSG fixture.(PTI, AFP)

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Vijay’s oath ceremony is scheduled for Sunday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, where Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is set to administer the oath. His elevation has given the CSK home fixture an added layer of political sensitivity, with Chennai expected to witness celebrations around the actor-politician’s formal entry into office.

CSK urges fans to keep Chepauk about cricket

Ahead of the CSK vs LSG fixture, the franchise issued a direct appeal to supporters via its official social media channels, asking them to keep political material out of the stadium and preserve the match-day atmosphere.

“Come celebrate cricket and the spirit of the game with us. Anbuden request our superfans to avoid bringing banners, flags or hoardings associated with any political party/person and enjoy the game with full yellove,” CSK wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} The message did not name any political party or leader, but its timing placed it directly against the backdrop of Vijay’s swearing-in. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader’s rise has generated considerable public attention in Tamil Nadu, and CSK’s home match on the same day has created the possibility of political celebrations spilling into the stands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The message did not name any political party or leader, but its timing placed it directly against the backdrop of Vijay’s swearing-in. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader’s rise has generated considerable public attention in Tamil Nadu, and CSK’s home match on the same day has created the possibility of political celebrations spilling into the stands. {{/usCountry}}

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Chepauk has always been one of Indian cricket’s loudest and most expressive venues. CSK’s fan culture is built around colour, chants, banners and the franchise’s famous “Whistle Podu” identity. That symbolism has become more sensitive in recent months because the whistle is also associated with TVK’s political identity.

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The advisory also follows an earlier controversy at Chepauk during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, when fans reportedly faced restrictions over carrying whistles into the stadium. The issue triggered debate because whistles are closely tied to CSK’s match-day culture and also carry political meaning in Tamil Nadu’s changed landscape. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association later clarified that the restriction had not been imposed by the state body, the BCCI or the ICC, and that the information had come from local police authorities.

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CSK’s latest message appears to be a preventive measure ahead of a politically charged fixture. The franchise has asked supporters to separate the stadium experience from the wider political moment in Chennai and keep the focus on the match against Lucknow Super Giants.

For CSK, the request is also about protecting Chepauk’s identity as a cricket space. The franchise’s support base has always turned home games into large public celebrations, but on Vijay’s oath day, the boundary between fan expression and political messaging could become blurred. CSK has moved early to avoid that overlap.

The advisory leaves the cricket atmosphere untouched while drawing a clear line around political display. On a landmark day in Tamil Nadu politics, CSK’s message to fans is simple: bring the noise, bring the yellove, leave the political symbols outside.

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