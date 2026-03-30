CSK unveil MS Dhoni replacement in XI vs RR; deploy Ravindra Jadeja’s INR 14.2 crore replacement in Impact Sub list

Chennai Super Kings on Monday offered a first glimpse into their transition phase, showing how the line-up shapes up in the absence of the legendary MS Dhoni. The former captain is sidelined with a calf injury and is expected to return towards the end of next month. MS Dhoni is not part of CSK's match against RR (PTI)

As CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad walked out for the toss in their IPL 2026 opener against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, all eyes were on the team sheet. For months, Chennai have been preparing for life beyond Dhoni, especially after a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign, where they finished bottom of the table for the first time in history.

RR vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026

When the XI was announced, Kartik Sharma was included as Dhoni’s replacement. The youngster, who built a reputation for his big-hitting exploits in the recent domestic season, was signed at the auction last December for INR 14.2 crore. Dhoni had picked up the injury during pre-season training and did not travel with the squad to Guwahati.

This marks the first time in seven years that CSK have fielded a playing XI without Dhoni, the previous instance coming in 2019 against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk. Overall, this is only the sixth time Chennai are playing without him in the IPL. The side has struggled in such scenarios, losing four of their last five matches without Dhoni, with their only win coming against Delhi Capitals in 2010.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson, who completed a high-profile trade from the Royals ahead of the auction, will take over wicketkeeping duties, as confirmed earlier by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan.

No place for Jadeja’s replacement Chennai parted ways with Ravindra Jadeja as part of the trade deal with the Royals, along with Sam Curran, but brought in a replacement by signing Prashant Veer for INR 14.2 crore at the auction. The 20-year-old had caught attention with his performances in the UP T20 League, where he enjoyed an impressive 2025 season. Representing Noida Super Kings, he was named Emerging Player of the Season after scoring 320 runs in 10 innings at an average of 64 and a strike rate of over 155. He also contributed with the ball, picking up eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.69.

However, in the clash against Rajasthan, he was named in the Impact Sub list alongside Sarfaraz Khan, Rahul Chahar, Gurjapneet Singh, and Ramakrishna Ghosh, and, as it stands, may not get an opportunity to feature in the match.

CSK have seven bowling options in their bat-first XI, with Noor Ahmad at No.8. If there's a batting collapse, they have the option of bringing in Sarfaraz Khan as their Impact Player.