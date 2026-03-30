RR vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Riyan Parag leads new-look Rajasthan as Gaikwad’s Chennai deal with injury setbacks
RR vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: With Riyan Parag as their skipper, a new-look Rajasthan Royals side open their campaign against Chennai Super Kings on Monday.
RR vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals open their IPL 2026 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on Monday, in Guwahati. Both teams finished at the bottom last season and have new-look squads this year. Former RR skipper Sanju Samson has moved to CSK, in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. But Curran has been ruled out of the season due to injury. Due to Samson's departure, Riyan Parag has taken over the captaincy and will be hoping for a strong start. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad has reclaimed the CSK captaincy from MS Dhoni, who is also likely to miss the first two weeks of this season due to injury. CSK will also be without Dewald Brevis, who was recently injured....Read More
RR no longer have Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana in their ranks. Last season, it disrupted their balance, as they had two overseas spinners. But now they have fixed that problem, getting in Jadeja and Ravi Bishnoi. In their pace department, RR also have Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger and Adam Milne.
Due to Nathan Ellis' injury, CSK faces a problem with their bowling attack. They did sign Spencer Johnson, but he is also recovering from an injury. They have Matt Henr in their ranks, and will be hoping that he does the job. Among other bowlers, CSK have options in Akeal Hosein, Zak Foulkes, Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj.
RR vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: CSK squad
RR vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson(w), Ayush Mhatre, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Akeal Hosein, Sarfaraz Khan, MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer
RR vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome everyone!
RR vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2026 match as RR take on CSK in Guwahati. It is a new-look RR squad and CSK also have some new faces. MS Dhoni won't be in action due to an injury. Stay tuned!