RR vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Riyan Parag leads new-look Rajasthan as Gaikwad’s Chennai deal with injury setbacks

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RR vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals open their IPL campaign against Chennai Super Kings on Monday.

RR vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals open their IPL 2026 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on Monday, in Guwahati. Both teams finished at the bottom last season and have new-look squads this year. Former RR skipper Sanju Samson has moved to CSK, in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. But Curran has been ruled out of the season due to injury. Due to Samson's departure, Riyan Parag has taken over the captaincy and will be hoping for a strong start. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad has reclaimed the CSK captaincy from MS Dhoni, who is also likely to miss the first two weeks of this season due to injury. CSK will also be without Dewald Brevis, who was recently injured. RR no longer have Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana in their ranks. Last season, it disrupted their balance, as they had two overseas spinners. But now they have fixed that problem, getting in Jadeja and Ravi Bishnoi. In their pace department, RR also have Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger and Adam Milne. Due to Nathan Ellis' injury, CSK faces a problem with their bowling attack. They did sign Spencer Johnson, but he is also recovering from an injury. They have Matt Henr in their ranks, and will be hoping that he does the job. Among other bowlers, CSK have options in Akeal Hosein, Zak Foulkes, Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj. ...Read More

RR no longer have Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana in their ranks. Last season, it disrupted their balance, as they had two overseas spinners. But now they have fixed that problem, getting in Jadeja and Ravi Bishnoi. In their pace department, RR also have Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger and Adam Milne. Due to Nathan Ellis' injury, CSK faces a problem with their bowling attack. They did sign Spencer Johnson, but he is also recovering from an injury. They have Matt Henr in their ranks, and will be hoping that he does the job. Among other bowlers, CSK have options in Akeal Hosein, Zak Foulkes, Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj.