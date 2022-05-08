Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Questions over CSK vs DC IPL 2022 clash as another Delhi Capitals player tests Covid-19 positive
Questions over CSK vs DC IPL 2022 clash as another Delhi Capitals player tests Covid-19 positive

Earlier overseas players Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert along with four other support staff had tested positive for the virus.
Delhi Capitals coaches Ricky Ponting, Ajit Agarkar and Praveen Amre and others sit at the team dugout(IPL/File )
Updated on May 08, 2022 01:05 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

After enduring a Covid-19 setback earlier in the competition, a fresh case has been reported from the Delhi Capitals camp. As per reports in multiple media houses, a net bowler from the franchise has returned positive for the virus as they are all set to take MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday evening. (IPL 2022 full coverage) 

As per the report in Indian Express, the bowler has been put into isolation along with another player, who was sharing the room with him. 

Meanwhile, Cricbuzz reported that the entire contingent has been forced into isolation. It further mentioned that a fresh round of testing was conducted on Sunday morning with the franchise members being confined to their rooms. 

IPL 2022: Shimron Hetmyer leaves bubble temporarily to attend birth of first child in Guyana

Earlier overseas players Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert along with four other support staff had tested positive for the virus. While all have them have returned negative and Marsh has also been a regular face since joining the camp. 

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting had also tested positive for Covid, which had forced the Australian legend to skip a few matches. 

They are the only side, which has been hit by Covid, which led to last minute changes in their venue for the matches against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. 

With five wins from ten outings, the Rishabh Pant-led unit are placed fifth on the points table.

