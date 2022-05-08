CSK vs DC Live Score IPL 2022: Delhi fret over Shaw's availability as Rishabh Pant's men take on MS Dhoni's Chennai
IPL 2022 Live Score, CSK vs DC Match Today: The DC will be aiming to continue on their winning momentum when the side faces MS Dhoni's CSK in IPL 2022 on Sunday. However, earlier in the day, it was reported that a net bowler from Delhi Capitals has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the entire squad into isolation. The match, although, is expected to take place as per the schedule. DC remained in the fray for playoff qualification with a dominant 21-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game, while Chennai Super Kings had endured a narrow defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Capitals are currently fifth in the IPL 2022 table, while Dhoni's CSK are ninth.
Follow all the updates here:
May 08, 2022 05:47 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates
David Warner is currently the top run-scorer for the Delhi Capitals, with 356 runs to his name in eight innings at a terrific average of 59.33. Moreover, he boasts of an incredible strike rate of 156.82.
Warner has scored four half-centuries in the season so far.
May 08, 2022 05:44 PM IST
CSK vs DC Live Score: Top-4 race
LSG and GT have all but confirmed two berths in the playoff qualification. RR, RCB, DC, RCB, and SRH are fighting an intense battle for the remaining two spots, while PBKS and KKR faced setbacks on Saturday when they lost their respective matches.
May 08, 2022 05:40 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live Score, CSK vs DC: Dhoni looks to learn from previous mistakes
“We need to keep looking about what went wrong, it is easy to get distracted with how many points you have, it is the mistakes and it is the process that matters rather than where you are positioned in the points table," Dhoni said after the loss against RCB in the side's last match.
May 08, 2022 05:37 PM IST
CSK vs DC Live: Delhi Capitals probable XI
Prithvi Shaw/Mandeep Singh/Yash Dhull, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed/Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje
May 08, 2022 05:34 PM IST
CSK vs DC Live Score: Chennai Super Kings probable XI
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Pretorious, Rajvardhan Hangargekar/Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary
May 08, 2022 05:30 PM IST
CSK vs DC Live, IPL 2022: Dwayne Bravo vs David Warner
Dwayne Bravo has dismissed David Warner on four occasions in the IPL.
Can CSK be tempted to bring the West Indian back for the DC clash?
May 08, 2022 05:26 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2022 Live: Toss will be crucial, says DC coach Amre
“CSK has always been one of the teams to beat in the IPL. We always want to go one up against them as they set high standards for themselves. I think the toss will be crucial in our next game because of the dew factor at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy," Pravin Amre said ahead of the game.
May 08, 2022 05:24 PM IST
CSK vs DC: Rovman Powell peaking at the right time for Delhi Capitals
Powell has hit 16 sixes in the last four games for Delhi Capitals, and is currently at the top of the list for most sixes hit by a batter in T20s this year. He has three more sixes than Jos Buttler (36), who plays for the Rajasthan Royals.
May 08, 2022 05:20 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live, CSK vs DC: Axar Patel on brink of a huge record
The left-arm spinner is only one wicket away from registering 100 dismissals to his name in IPL. He will be the 17th bowler to reach the feat.
May 08, 2022 05:17 PM IST
CSK vs DC Live Updates, IPL 2022: Jadeja searching for wickets
Wickets dried up for Ravindra Jadeja in this season of IPL. In 10 innings, Jadeja has only 5 dismissals to his name.
In fact, since 2020 Jadeja has picked just 24 wickets at an average of 38.00 which is 2nd worst among all bowler who have bowled min. 100 overs.
May 08, 2022 05:14 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Khaleel Ahmed against CSK
Khaleel has been in sublime form for DC, and his record against Chennai Super Kings would be a cause of worry for MS Dhoni's side.
Khaleel has taken 14 wickets in 7 matches against CSK with an economy rate of 7.86.
May 08, 2022 05:11 PM IST
CSK vs DC IPL Scorecard: H2H stats
Chennai Super Kings have had an upper hand against Delhi Capitals in 26 matches between the two sides so far.
CSK won: 16
DC won: 10
May 08, 2022 05:09 PM IST
CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2022: Maheesh Theekshana consistent for Chennai
Maheesh Theekshana registered figures of 3/27 in four overs during the game against RCB, and has been the most consistent bowler for the CSK. In 7 matches, Theekshana has taken 11 wickets with an economy rate of 7.42 -- the least of all CSK bowlers.
May 08, 2022 05:05 PM IST
CSK vs DC, IPL 2022: If not Shaw, who?
Mandeep Singh played the first couple of games for DC, as well as their last game against SRH, but has failed to impress so far.
As such, the Capitals can put their faith on India's U19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull, who is set to make his IPL debut.
May 08, 2022 05:02 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022: Shaw set to return?
It is unsure whether Prithvi Shaw will return to the XI in the game against CSK. The young opener has been one of the most important batters for the Capitals, providing the DC with brisk starts with incredible consistency.
Mandeep Singh took his place in the game against SRH, but was dismissed on a duck.
May 08, 2022 04:59 PM IST
CSK vs DC, IPL 2022: Khaleel's brilliant outing
Khaleel Ahmed braved a collarbone injury during DC's previous game against SRH, taking three crucial wickets in the innings to put a dent on SRH's hopes of chasing the 208-run score. If not unfit, Khaleel is set to retain his place in the XI.
May 08, 2022 04:56 PM IST
CSK vs DC Live, IPL 2022: Talking about CSK openers..
Devon Conway has been in sublime touch for the CSK. After remaining unbeaten on 85 against SRH, Conway slammed another half-century against RCB, and has scored 144 runs in three innings for the side at a terrific strike rate of 144.
May 08, 2022 04:54 PM IST
CSK vs DC Live IPL Scorecard: Ruturaj Gaikwad's form a concern for CSK
The CSK opener has scored 265 runs in ten innings for the side so far. After slamming 99 against SRH, Gaikwad was dismissed cheaply again against RCB, as he scored only 28.
May 08, 2022 04:50 PM IST
CSK vs DC IPL 2022 Live: Venue details
The match takes place at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. It will be the 16th IPL 2022 match at this venue.
Teams batting second have won 10 of the 15 matches played at this venue in IPL 2022.
May 08, 2022 04:46 PM IST
CSK vs DC Live Updates: Focus on Rishabh Pant
The Delhi Capitals captain has got a number of quick starts in IPL 2022, but has failed to convert them into big knocks.
Against SRH, Pant had raced away to 26 off just 15 balls, but gave his wicket away on a full toss to Shreyas Gopal. Can he finally score big tonight?
May 08, 2022 04:42 PM IST
CSK vs DC Live Score IPL 2022: Terrific return from DC's Rovman Powell
The West Indian had scored only 31 runs in his first six matches, but has since registered scores of 36, 33*, 35, and 67* in his last four matches. In the game against SRH, he was promoted to no.5 and slammed his first half-century of IPL.
May 08, 2022 04:39 PM IST
CSK vs DC Live IPL Match Today: DC in race for top-4
Delhi Capitals are currently fifth in the points table with five wins and as many losses. The side registered a remarkable 21-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in its previous game, posting 207/3 on the board before restricting Kane Williamson's men to 186/8 in 20 overs.
May 08, 2022 04:36 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Fresh Covid concerns in DC camp
A couple of weeks after multiple members of Delhi Capitals squad were forced to miss the side's matches due to Covid cases, fresh concerns hit the DC camp after one of their net bowlers tested positive for the virus. The entire squad was forced into isolation earlier on Sunday, as a result.
However, the game is expected to take place as per the schedule.
May 08, 2022 04:33 PM IST
CSK vs DC Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings eye resurgence
It has been a tough year for CSK, with a back-and-forth in captaincy and unfavourable results on the field. Their playoff qualifications chances look slim, but MS Dhoni's men will certainly be aiming to exploit all of their remaining opportunities, starting today when they face Delhi Capitals.
CSK have won three of their ten matches in IPL 2022 so far.
May 08, 2022 04:30 PM IST
CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2022: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2022. While the DC would be aiming to back upon their momentum after their win in the previous game against SRH, CSK would look to spoil DC's party as Pant's men eye a place in top-4.
