CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2025: All eyes on whether MS Dhoni will lead Chennai in place of injured Ruturaj Gaikwad
- 49 Mins ago DC's unusually good start to the season
- 22 Sec ago CSK's powerplay problems
- 12 Mins ago Delhi Capitals full squad
- 20 Mins ago Chennai Super Kings full squad
- 35 Mins ago Hello and welcome!
CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: CSK lost their previous match against Rajasthan Royals, as their batting continued to have a quiet time in their run-chase. CSK don’t have the same quality of the past through their lineup, which is a touch top-heavy and has a big gap in the middle order. Nevertheless, this doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of threat there: the likes of Shivam Dube mean that there is plenty of power on offer, which can get going in particular against DC’s two spinners who will turn the ball into him. CSK need Dube to have a big season, bridging the gap between their top order and the hitters later on....Read More
CSK’s bowling will continue to be their strength, and they will need to rely on that department against DC’s deep and multi-talented batting order. Early wickets and control through the middle will be essential, as will controlling proceedings at the death. Khaleel Ahmed will be crucial against his previous team, as he will be responsible for keeping Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk quiet. However, their biggest strength will be the spin trio of Noor-Jadeja-Ashwin. Up against a middle order of KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs, neither of whom are the fastest starters against spin, this passage of play could prove to be where the match swings one way or the other.
DC could once again consider promoting Axar Patel, who has been a spin-hitting specialist up the order for his franchise and the national team alike. His match-up against Jadeja could be very important, and it might also be something CSK look to emulate themselves.
DC fans will also want to see Jake Fraser-McGurk play himself into form early in the innings, especially if swing doesn’t play too much of a role. They will also want to see more from KL Rahul, who was exciting in his quick cameo in his DC debut, but has somewhat become the face of this franchise. If their batting covers all bases, this DC team will be by far the most well-rounded team in the tournament, with all phases of batting and all kinds of bowling covered. A win at Chepauk will be a real statement from this team as they hunt their first trophy.
CSK, meanwhile, could see themselves rise closer to the top with a second win, but there is concern about the health of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Do they have enough bench options to shore up an already-struggling batting unit? The men in yellow will be considering giving a chance to some of their younger players, with the known quantities in their team not quite clicking just yet.
CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Will CSK stick with Rahul Tripathi?
CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Rahul Tripathi hasn't quite hit the races this season but he did show some indication of form in the last match. He was responsible for whatever little CSK could take out of the powerplay against RR, scoring 23 off 19, before falling to Wanindu Hasaranga's first ball of the match. Before that he registered scores of two and five. CSK are a side that shows more patience for their players than most other teams and so chances are that he will be given another opportunity today.
CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: DC's unusually good start to the season
CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: DC are a side that have been around since the beginning of the IPL and so that means this is their 18th season. In all this time, this is just the fifth occassion of them winning their first two games of the season.
CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: CSK's powerplay problems
CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: One of CSK's problems, which contributed to them losing their last two matches, was that they haven't quite got going with the bat in the first six overs. CSK scoring at 7.44 in the PowerPlay across their first three games is the lowest among all teams in IPL 2025 and well below the overall average this season - 9.58.
CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals full squad
CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari
CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Chennai Super Kings full squad
CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi, Deepak Hooda
CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Hello and welcome!
CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Mike Hussey wasn't really asked if CSK are planning to get MS Dhoni to fill in for Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain if the latter can't play today. The former Australia batter just went ahead and joked about it unprovoked, which does raise some eyebrows. Will they do it? They couldn't, could they? Let's wait and watch…