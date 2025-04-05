CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2025: All eyes on whether MS Dhoni will lead Chennai in place of injured Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: CSK lost their previous match against Rajasthan Royals, as their batting continued to have a quiet time in their run-chase. CSK don’t have the same quality of the past through their lineup, which is a touch top-heavy and has a big gap in the middle order. Nevertheless, this doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of threat there: the likes of Shivam Dube mean that there is plenty of power on offer, which can get going in particular against DC’s two spinners who will turn the ball into him. CSK need Dube to have a big season, bridging the gap between their top order and the hitters later on....Read More

CSK’s bowling will continue to be their strength, and they will need to rely on that department against DC’s deep and multi-talented batting order. Early wickets and control through the middle will be essential, as will controlling proceedings at the death. Khaleel Ahmed will be crucial against his previous team, as he will be responsible for keeping Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk quiet. However, their biggest strength will be the spin trio of Noor-Jadeja-Ashwin. Up against a middle order of KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs, neither of whom are the fastest starters against spin, this passage of play could prove to be where the match swings one way or the other.

DC could once again consider promoting Axar Patel, who has been a spin-hitting specialist up the order for his franchise and the national team alike. His match-up against Jadeja could be very important, and it might also be something CSK look to emulate themselves.

DC fans will also want to see Jake Fraser-McGurk play himself into form early in the innings, especially if swing doesn’t play too much of a role. They will also want to see more from KL Rahul, who was exciting in his quick cameo in his DC debut, but has somewhat become the face of this franchise. If their batting covers all bases, this DC team will be by far the most well-rounded team in the tournament, with all phases of batting and all kinds of bowling covered. A win at Chepauk will be a real statement from this team as they hunt their first trophy.

CSK, meanwhile, could see themselves rise closer to the top with a second win, but there is concern about the health of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Do they have enough bench options to shore up an already-struggling batting unit? The men in yellow will be considering giving a chance to some of their younger players, with the known quantities in their team not quite clicking just yet.