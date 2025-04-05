MS Dhoni's parents spotted at CSK vs DC match, fans speculate retirement: 'He said his last match will be at Chepauk...'

It’s a sight every Chennai Super Kings fan cherishes; MS Dhoni is walking out in yellow, gloves on, and eyes sharp. But as the IPL 2025 saw CSK taking on Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, an uncomfortable buzz returned on social media platforms: could this be Dhoni’s final bow? MS Dhoni's parents attend CSK's match against DC(X)

What was once speculation usually reserved for the final days of the IPL season has now gained momentum merely four games into CSK's campaign, thanks to a subtle yet emotionally charged cue – MS Dhoni’s parents were spotted in the stands during the match against the Capitals.

Dhoni's parents have usually stayed away from the limelight and rarely attended IPL games throughout the CSK legend's stellar career with the franchise. Hence, their presence sparked speculations over Dhoni's potential farewell to the league.

Over the years, Dhoni has defied timelines. First, by continuing well past his international retirement in 2020. Then, by leading CSK to another IPL crown in 2023. Yet, each season since has felt like a bonus for fans across the country who fill the stadiums to get a glimpse of the beloved former Indian captain, who led the side to global domination across all three formats.

Dhoni in IPL

MS Dhoni's numbers in the IPL reflect not just longevity but sustained consistency. In 267 IPL matches, Dhoni has amassed 5,289 runs at a strike rate of 137.70. For CSK alone, he’s featured in 237 games, scoring 4,715 runs at an average touching 40.30 – remarkable for someone who often bats lower down the order.

This year, however, Dhoni faced criticism for not coming out to bat early for CSK – particularly during the side's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Chasing 197, Dhoni came out to bat at no.9 – even below Ravichandran Ashwin – as the Super Kings faced a heavy 50-run loss.

Of course, there has been no official word from the man himself – true to the Dhoni style. But the writing may just be on the wall.