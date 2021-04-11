Three catches, 85 off 54 balls: Shikhar Dhawan off to a rollicking start in IPL 2021

Shikhar Dhawan was dropped for the final two T20Is against England last month after one low score in the opening game. How can India possibly do that? Shikhar Dhawan is not only among India's top two ODI batsmen but holds the credentials to be right up there in T20s too. Why? Just check out what he did in Delhi Capitals' first game of IPL 2021 against Chennai Super Kings and you'll have the answer.

Dhawan was on a roll Saturday, not only through his batting but also his fine fielding. With DC opting to bowl, Dhawan effected three dismissals via his safe pair of hands. He took a fine catch at first slip to dismiss CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for five and then completed a brilliant catch running behind to send back the dangerous-looking Moeen Ali.

The partnership between Ali and Suresh Raina was beginning to blossom with the pair adding 53 runs in 6.1 overs. Moeen tried to go after off-spinner R Ashwin, but managed a top edge. The ball seemed to be running in no-man's land despite three fielders converging, but Dhawan covered a great distance in quick time to hold on to the catch safely. He later took another catch in the outfield to dismiss Ambati Rayudu for 23 off 16 balls.

When the Capitals walked out to bat, Prithvi Shaw provided the team with an explosive start but Dhawan did not stay behind either. He opened his account with a blistering slash through point for four off Deepak Chahar, before hitting Sam Curran for a six and a four in his second over. Dhawan went quiet for a while, going five overs without scoring a boundary but with Shaw going great guns at the other end, he could afford to.

Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Moeen Ali… no one was spared as he brought up his half-century, the 42nd of his IPL career, off 35 balls. Dhawan cracked 10 fours and two sixes during his innings, the lofted straight drive for six off Curran possibly standing out as the shot of the match.

"I really enjoyed my batting. Was enjoying the way I was hitting the ball. Prithvi was batting really well. He carried on with his form from Vijay Hazare. It was important to get off to a good start because we were chasing a big total. I have to innovate a few shots and I enjoy taking up challenges," Dhawan said after the match.

"I was playing the ball close to the body. The wicket was a little sticky. I knew my game plan. It is tremendous to watch Prithvi. He played some effortless shots. So good and so happy for him as he didn't have a good IPL last time around."