CSK vs DC: Prithvi Shaw opens up on the 'disappointment' of getting dropped during Australia tour

India's tour of Australia last year was a tough time for young Prithvi Shaw. Dropped after scores of 0 and 4 in the first Test, plenty of fingers were pointed at Shaw for his technique, lack of batting application and what not. But instead of getting bogged down further, a disappointed Shaw returned and worked hard on his game, the results of which were visible during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where the youngster piled over 800 runs, becoming the first cricketer in history to do so.

On Saturday, Shaw carried his blistering form into the IPL, scoring a blazing 72 off just 38 balls with nine fours and three sixes.

His effort was instrumental in Delhi Capitals beating Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets. Shaw and his partner Shikhar Dhawan put on 138 runs for the opening wicket in chase of 189 and even though Shaw missed out on what could have been his maiden IPL century, the youngster was happy with his performance.

"Feeling good," Shaw said after the match. "Everyone contributed and it was a good start (to the season). The wicket was good to bat on in the second innings and we executed quite well. From Australia when I was dropped I was working from there itself, coming back and across early, so I practiced before going to Vijay Hazare with Pravin Amre and worked on that. I had a good plan before going into that tournament, so it is working quite well."

Shaw reflected on the tour of Australia, following which he was in the news for not the right reasons, the batsman explained how it was important for him not to dwell on its disappointment and get a move on. Admitting that his footwork needed improvement, Shaw acknowledged the same and any other of his potential short-comings that there could be, saying hard work is the only way forward for him.

"I don't want to think about it (being dropped from the Indian side) because it was a disappointing moment for me but I have to move on and if something is wrong with my batting or technique, I have to improve and I am working hard on myself," he said.