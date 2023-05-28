Home / Cricket / CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023 Final: Dhoni vs Hardik as Chennai take on defending champions Gujarat in title clash
Live

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023 Final: Dhoni vs Hardik as Chennai take on defending champions Gujarat in title clash

cricket
Updated on May 28, 2023 01:53 PM IST

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023 Final: Follow live score and latest updates of Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023 Final: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Latest Updates
CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023 Final: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Latest Updates(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk
CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023 Final: Chennai Super Kings face Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. MS Dhoni-led CSK finished in second position in the league table with 17 points in 14 matches, packed with eight wins and five defeats. Qualifying for the playoffs, CSK defeated GT by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 for a berth in the final. Meanwhile, defending champions GT finished on top of the table with 20 points in 14 games, including 10 wins and four defeats. After losing to CSK in Qualifier 1, GT defeated Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to enter the final. GT won their first title in their debut season last year, and will be hoping to add another to their trophy cabinet. Meanwhile, CSK have clinched four IPL titles and have been runners-up four times. If they defeat GT, they will level MI for having won the most IPL titles.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 28, 2023 01:53 PM IST

    CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT, straight from Ahmedabad.

Topics
ipl chennai super kings gujarat titans + 1 more

IPL finale fever: Cricket fans’ frenzy will seize the game

cricket
Updated on May 28, 2023 01:02 PM IST

As the match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans is scheduled to take place today at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the IPL final has arrived, and its fever is being felt all across the nation! Know how Delhiites are celebrating the finale. 

CSK skipper MS Dhoni and GT skipper Hardik Pandya from their first IPL match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, have led their teams to the finale which will be played today. (Photo: ANI)
ByManvi Singh, New Delhi

‘Hardik has to take…’: Gavaskar’s huge 'MSD' remark on GT skipper before finaL

cricket
Published on May 28, 2023 12:52 PM IST

Talking about Hardik Pandya's camaraderie with Dhoni, Sunil Gavaskar issued a noteworthy statement about the GT captain before the IPL 2023 final.

Sunil Gavaskar issued a noteworthy statement about the GT captain before IPL 2023 final (PTI-ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

GT vs CSK IPL 2023 final, weather report: Will rain gods be merciful?

cricket
Published on May 28, 2023 11:28 AM IST

Can rain play spoilsport at Narendra Modi Stadium during the IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT? Here's all you need to know about Ahmedabad's weather.

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni greet each other(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

IPL Final 2023, CSK vs GT Live Streaming: When and Where to watch in USA

ipl
Published on May 28, 2023 11:09 AM IST

IPL Final 2023, CSK vs GT: All you need to know about match timing and live streaming details in USA

GT are aiming to defend the IPL title having won it in 2022. (Twitter)
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

Gill in hot form after 3rd century: GT’s predicted XI vs CSK in IPL 2023 final

cricket
Published on May 28, 2023 10:43 AM IST

All eyes will be on in-form batter Shubman Gill as GT face CSK in the IPL 2023 final, in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Here is GT's predicted XI.

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill for GT.(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

'Gill needs to watch out for...': Kapil Dev fires outright warning to GT star

cricket
Published on May 28, 2023 09:50 AM IST

Kapil Dev asserted that GT star Shubman Gill has the capacity to decimate any bowling attack.

Kapil was mighty impressed with the batting prowess of the GT superstar(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Stability key as Dhoni eye record-equalling title: CSK's predicted XI vs GT

cricket
Published on May 28, 2023 08:07 AM IST

CSK beat GT in the first Qualifier and face them once again as they chase their fifth IPL title.

Dhoni's CSK have been imperious for much of the season(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

'Gill will gobble up the trio of Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit': Ex-India pacer

cricket
Updated on May 28, 2023 12:00 PM IST

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill has been single-handedly taking out the big names of IPL 2023, all with his match-winning centuries.

Shubman Gill; MS Dhoni
ByHT Sports Desk

'Shaw thinks he's a star…': Shubman's childhood coach drops bombshell

cricket
Updated on May 28, 2023 09:22 AM IST

Shubman Gill is currently the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2023, a position he is likely to maintain after the final on Sunday.

Shubman Gill; Prithvi Shaw(IPL)
ByHT Sports Desk

‘Massive respect for Nehra but…’: Fleming's colossal remark ahead of CSK vs GT

cricket
Updated on May 28, 2023 10:13 AM IST

The Chennai Super Kings will take on Gujarat Titans in the 2023 Indian Premier League final in Ahmedabad.

Stephen Fleming (R) with MS Dhoni(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

'This is unlike Tendulkar's record...': Gavaskar on Gill shattering Kohli's feat

cricket
Updated on May 28, 2023 07:16 AM IST

While it might be a big ask given the stage and the opponents GT will be up against, until Gavaskar believes Gill can match Kohli's record.

Shubman Gill; Virat Kohli
ByHT Sports Desk

NCA to have a say on state units naming physios, trainers

cricket
Published on May 27, 2023 11:02 PM IST

BCCI’s special general meeting took the decision after a spate of player injuries. The Asia Cup deadlock with the Pakistan Cricket Board is yet to be resolved

BCCI logo(HT Photo)
ByRasesh Mandani, Ahmedabad

CSK vs GT: A battle of equals in IPL 2023 grand finale

cricket
Updated on May 28, 2023 08:18 AM IST

Gujarat Titans are aiming to win a second successive title while CSK have a chance to join Mumbai Indians as five-time champions.

Hardik Pandya with MS Dhoni
ByRasesh Mandani, Ahmedabad

Jasprit Bumrah provides major injury update a day after MI's IPL 2023 exit

cricket
Updated on May 28, 2023 12:41 AM IST

Jasprit Bumrah had missed the 2023 IPL due to injury and is likely to be back only close to the 2023 World Cup later this year.

Bumrah has not played since September last year(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill’s glory season mirroring Virat Kohli's 2016 run

cricket
Updated on May 28, 2023 08:58 AM IST

All eyes will be on the GT opener in the IPL final vs Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Gill, like his hero Virat Kohli in IPL 2016, has given bowlers no respite

Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill (R) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 second qualifier cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 26, 2023. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)(AFP)
ByRasesh Mandani, Ahmedabad
