CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023 Final: Dhoni vs Hardik as Chennai take on defending champions Gujarat in title clash

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023 Final: Chennai Super Kings face Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. MS Dhoni-led CSK finished in second position in the league table with 17 points in 14 matches, packed with eight wins and five defeats. Qualifying for the playoffs, CSK defeated GT by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 for a berth in the final. Meanwhile, defending champions GT finished on top of the table with 20 points in 14 games, including 10 wins and four defeats. After losing to CSK in Qualifier 1, GT defeated Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to enter the final. GT won their first title in their debut season last year, and will be hoping to add another to their trophy cabinet. Meanwhile, CSK have clinched four IPL titles and have been runners-up four times. If they defeat GT, they will level MI for having won the most IPL titles.

