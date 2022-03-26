CSK vs KKR: Ambati Rayudu equals Suresh Raina's unwanted IPL record after horrible mix-up with captain Jadeja - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did not incur a good start to their post-Dhoni era as familiar mistakes returned for the defending champions who quickly slipped to 5 down within 10 overs in the season opener of IPL 2022 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium. One of those mistakes resulted into a horrible mix-up between captain Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu and the latter paid the cost.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was in the ninth over of the game in Mumbai. Sunil Narine's delivery was pushed off the back foot by Jadeja and Rayudu called for the run. KKR captain Shreyas Iyer intercepted from mid-wicket, collected the ball and threw it down to the bowler who completed the dismissal. There never was a run, but Rayudu looked too eager for the single and was eventually was left stranded midway in the 22 yards of space.

IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score

Jadeja looked utterly disappointed as Rayudu walked back shaking his head. It wasn't the start that Jadeja would have liked or thought of in his captaincy debut.

With the dismissal, Rayudu equalled Suresh Raina's in the list of most run-out dismissal for a batter in IPL. They both stand second after Shikhar Dhawan and Gautam Gambhir, who have both incurred 16 such dismissals in their IPL career.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This was the first time Jadeja is leading any senior side in his cricket career, comprising 611 games across formats and categories. The last time he led a side was back in 2007 during an U-19 game for India.

KKR had won the toss in the opener against CSK and opted to bowl first at Wankhede where chasing teams have won 15 of the last 26 games played in IPL since 2018.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}