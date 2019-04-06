CSK vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings to bat first, Chris Gayle returns for Kings XI Punjab

Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings won the toss and decided to bat first against Kings XI Punjab in Chennai. Chris Gayle is back from injury for KXIP while CSK made three changes to their playing XI with Faf Du Plessis playing his first game this season. Despite a fine start to their campaign, CSK lost the plot against Mumbai Indians, thanks to Hardik Pandya’s all-round effort. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab have also performed decently so far having won three of their four affairs and will be confident after their win over Delhi Capitals. It was also be homecoming for Ravichandran Ashwin who is quite familiar with the Chennai track. (SCORECARD)

15:45 hrs IST ‘Important to keep backing your strengths’ “We will bat first. The wicket looks good to bat on initially, it’s hard on the top. The wickets that we played on mostly were on the slower side. It’s important to keep backing your strengths, irrespective of how many runs you’re putting on the board. Lots of changes for us. Mohit, Shardul and Bravo are out. Scott Kuggeleijn, Harbhajan and Faf come into the XI,” Dhoni said at the toss.





15:39 hrs IST CSK Playing XI Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Scott Kuggeleijn, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir





15:36 hrs IST KXIP Playing XI Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami





15:32 hrs IST CSK opt to bat Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and MS Dhoni decided to bat first. Chris Gayle is back for KXIP as Mujeeb Ur Rahman missed out. For CSK, the hosts have gone for three changes!





15:26 hrs IST KXIP Predicted XI Kings XI Punjab may have won their last game against Delhi Capitals but it does not mean that they will not be making any changes to the playing XI. With Chris Gayle coming back from injury, there have a problem of plenty and they can also opt for more spinners keeping the Chennai wicket in mind. Read our predictions here.





15:21 hrs IST Pitch Report “Hot conditions, very warm out here. This wicket looks like a new-ball one. Spinners will have their work cut-out. There are plenty of runs on offer.” - Brett Lee’s match report from Chennai.





15:19 hrs IST Player Battles It will be a battle of leadership styles of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravichandran Ashwin when Chennai Super Kings clash with Kings XI Punjab an IPL match. Here’s a look at the top five player battles to look out for in the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab. Read the full analysis done by Hindustan Times here.





15:16 hrs IST CSK’s big problem Chennai lacked a death over specialist against Mumbai as the bowlers leaked 48 runs in just the last two overs and the team management will have to look for a solution. Dhoni made a change in his team against Mumbai and is likely to revert back to their original playing eleven, which was fruitful for Chennai in the first three games. Will that change today? Let’s wait and watch!





15:11 hrs IST CSK Predicted XI With Dwayne Bravo missing out due to injury, there will be some changes to the CSK playing XI and we can even see a debut for the reigning champions. Here’s our Predicted XI for Chennai Super Kings.





14:59 hrs IST Sayan - MS Dhoni and his record 5 half-centuries in 19 innings, MS Dhoni favour KXIP and he will take guard in front of a raucous crowd. After the loss against Mumbai Indians, the captain will be keen to right the wrongs and he will take charge of settling the ship again!





14:55 hrs IST Manish - Ashwin returns home Well, it is called Dhoni land, but the original local boy comes back home. R Ashwin will know the ground and conditions much better than most of the players on the park today. And he does not mind experimenting, so there will be few tricks up his sleeve which will catch CSK off guard!





14:46 hrs IST Sayan: The Chahar effect Deepak Chahar has been an asset for Chennai Super Kings this season and the plan to bowl him out in the first eight overs has been an absolute masterstroke! Chahar has bowled 84.65% of his overs in the powerplay and his dot ball percentage is the best in powerplay. All his IPL wickets have come in the powerplay and his economy is slightly better in the non-powerplay overs than in powerplay. If we consider this IPL, he has the joint 2nd best economy in the powerplay (min. 5 overs). Jofra Archer also has an economy of 5.00 in the powerplay. .





14:27 hrs IST Manish: Gayle is back! All that is fine but do not forget - Chris Gayle is back for Kings XI Punjab! The Universe Boss has achieved his fitness after recovering from a back injury which kept him away from the last game against Delhi Capitals and it was confirmed by Kings XI Punjab batsman Mayank Agarwal. Gayle, who has been in good form, had missed their last match but it didn’t affect their game as his replacement Sam Curran claimed four wickets, which included a hat-trick, to help the team register a 14-run win.





14:22 hrs IST Sayan: Scott Kuggeleijn Scott Kuggeleijn will most probably take the place of Dwayne Bravo in the team and he will be a great addition to the team. Kuggeleijn, a bowling all-rounder who has played two one-day internationals and four Twenty20s for the Kiwis so far, is set to make his maiden appearance in the world’s most popular T20 league.





14:14 hrs IST Manish: No Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings will dearly miss the services of star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo who will be out of action for two weeks owing to a grade 1 hamstring strain. The Trinidad cricketer, who suffered the injury during the team’s loss to Mumbai Indians, has been a key player for the defending champions, but went for runs in that game. He was an important player in the CSK team and his absence will surely be a big advantage for KXIP.





14:10 hrs IST Sayan: The KL Rahul problem Talking of bad forms, KL Rahul has not firing for Kings XI Punjab. He has struggled to score runs in this edition and in the 4 innings, he has managed to score only 91 runs. Barring his knock of 71* (57) vs Mumbai Indians, in his remaining three innings his scores are 4 (4), 1 (5) and 15 (11). This total of 91 runs is his 2nd least in a season if we consider his first 4 matches each season. His strike rate of 118.18 is also the 2nd least.





14:06 hrs IST Manish: CSK’s opener woes With names like Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu, you would expect CSK to get good starts every match but that has not been the case at all. CSK openers have struggled to put on runs on the board and if we consider the opening partnership of all teams in this IPL, CSK’s tally of just 31 runs from 4 innings which is the least. Watson and Rayudu have opened for CSK in all their matches so far and they have scored only 96 runs in this IPL so far.





14:03 hrs IST Sayan: CSK’s supremacy KXIP may have a good record at Chennai but a look at the total head-to-head shows that CSK have a clear advantage. 19 matches played and 11 wins! MS Dhoni & Co have been one of the most consistent teams in the Indian Premier League and they will surely bounce back after their loss against Mumbai Indians.





14:00 hrs IST Manish: KXIP’s impressive record It is not an easy thing to beat CSK at their home ground but KXIP has achieved it quite a number of times. This is the 20th encounter between KXIP and CSK in the IPL. KXIP has faced CSK at Chennai only 5 times and out of the 5 games that KXIP has played at Chennai, they have won 2 times.One of them was a tied match (2010) which went to the super over. KXIP also has the 2nd best win percentage at Chennai among current IPL teams.



