IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP: Chris Gayle’s threat, Ambati Rayudu’s Achilles heel - Top 5 player battles

It will be a battle of leadership styles of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravichandran Ashwin when Chennai Super Kings clash with Kings XI Punjab an IPL match in Chennai on Saturday.

Dhoni’s ability to stay calm and keep his cool even in the trickiest of situations versus Ashwin’s aggressive approach and out-of-the-box decisions would certainly make for an interesting contest.The two teams have three wins each and both will try to outdo each other to take the upper hand.Defending champions CSK suffered their first defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in their last match after three straight wins, and they would hoping to get back to winning ways as they return to their ‘den’.

The two previous matches at MA Chidambaram stadium have produced contrasting performances. While Royal Challengers Bangalore were shot out for 70, Rajasthan Royals made CSK sweat before going down by eight runs on a better surface for the batters.

Here’s a look at the top five player battles to look out for in the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab.

Ambati Rayudu vs Ravichandran Ashwin

Ambati Rayudu hasn’t had the best IPL so far and if he has to make a case for a World Cup slot, then he has to find a way to start performing consistently. He has notched scores of 28, 5, 1 and 0 in the competition. Matters could be worse when he faces the Kings XI Punjab, because he will be up against Ravichandran Ashwin. The off-spinner has dismissed Rayudu four times in the IPL and the CSK batsman has recorded a strike-rate of just 112.28.

MS Dhoni vs Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami will have to work out a clear-cut plan for MS Dhoni ahead of the match against CSK because the wicketkeeper-batsman has had the better of him in the IPL. Dhoni has smashed 23 runs off 9 balls against Shami and hasn’t been dismissed by the pacer in the cash-rich league. Dhoni has played at a strike-rate of 255.56 against Shami in the Indian Premier League.

ALSO READ: IPL 2019: Rashid Khan tickles Rishabh Pant, camaraderie leaves Twitter in splits

Suresh Raina vs Andrew Tye

Suresh Raina has notched a good record against Andrew Tye in the IPL and he will be certainly looking to take him on in the next match. Tye has conceded 29 runs off 15 balls in the IPL and has never taken Raina’s wicket. The best bowler in IPL 2018, Tye will be certainly looking to improve his record against Raina in the competition.

Chris Gayle vs Harbhajan Singh

It will be interesting to see how Chris Gayle plays against Harbhajan Singh in their next match because the West Indian has struggled against the off-spinner. Gayle has been dismissed thrice by Harbhajan and has managed a strike-rate of just 104.30 in the cash-rich league. Will Gayle take on Harbhajan or will he look to play him out? We’ll have to wait and see.

ALSO READ: IPL 2019: ‘KL Rahul sweet and respectful with women,’ says Preity Zinta

KL Rahul vs Ravindra Jadeja

KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have had an interesting contest in the IPL so far. The opening batsman has batted at a strike-rate of 121.43 in the IPL, but has not been dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja. If there is a high scoreboard pressure, it will be interesting to see whether KL Rahul would look to bat at a higher strike-rate or bat cautiously against Jadeja.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 19:59 IST