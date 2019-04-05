Today in New Delhi, India
IPL 2019: Rashid Khan tickles Rishabh Pant, camaraderie leaves Twitter in splits

Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Rashid Khan were seen sharing light moment together where Rashid was seen tickling Pant. 

cricket Updated: Apr 05, 2019 16:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL,IPL 2019,IPL live score
Rishabh Pant and Rashid Khan(Twitter/IPL)

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL clash at the Feroz Shah Kotla turned out to be a low scoring affair with the hosts losing out by 5 wickets against a well-oiled SRH unit.

Before the start of the match, the broadcaster’s camera caught two youngsters from either team indulge in some banter. Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Rashid Khan were seen sharing light moment together where Rashid was seen tickling Pant.

The camaraderie between the duo left Twitter in splits as several fans started giving their view on what the conversation between the two star players could have been. Some fans were happy to see the bond between the two cricketers who have left their mark on the sport already with their superlative performances.

Here are some of the Tweets on the thread;

Rishabh Pant scored 8 runs in the match while Rashid Khan picked up the crucial wicket of DC captain Shreyas Iyer.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 16:58 IST

