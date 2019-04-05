IPL 2019: Rashid Khan tickles Rishabh Pant, camaraderie leaves Twitter in splits

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL clash at the Feroz Shah Kotla turned out to be a low scoring affair with the hosts losing out by 5 wickets against a well-oiled SRH unit.

Before the start of the match, the broadcaster’s camera caught two youngsters from either team indulge in some banter. Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Rashid Khan were seen sharing light moment together where Rashid was seen tickling Pant.

The camaraderie between the duo left Twitter in splits as several fans started giving their view on what the conversation between the two star players could have been. Some fans were happy to see the bond between the two cricketers who have left their mark on the sport already with their superlative performances.

Here are some of the Tweets on the thread;

Pant- will hit u 6 sixes continuously

Khan- 1st ball u will be clean bowled — Sarcastically updated:-) (@shubham75708427) April 4, 2019

How cute are they!!! Love their friendship!!!♥️♥️ — Lamia Karimi (@lamia_karimi) April 4, 2019

India Afghanistan bhai bhai 😉 — Chowkidar Lipun Jyoti🐬 (@JyotiLipun2210) April 4, 2019

Rashid bhai to Rishabh - "2 six maar lena, baad me meri ball me out ho jana. Tu bhi khush, mein bhi khush"😂😂😂😂 — Chowkidar Rishabh Lodha (@Rishabhlodha90) April 4, 2019

Rishabh Pant scored 8 runs in the match while Rashid Khan picked up the crucial wicket of DC captain Shreyas Iyer.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 16:58 IST