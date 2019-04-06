CSK vs KXIP: R Ashwin scripts record with impressive show at Chepauk

Spinner Ravinchandran Ashwin etched his name in history books as he became the first bowler to scalp a half-century of wickets at the Chepauk Stadium in the shortest format of the game on Saturday.

During the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab, Ashwin returned with outstanding figures of 3/23 in four overs and he was the only wicket-taker for his side in the match.

Ashwin accounted for the wickets of Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis and Suresh Raina during the course of his spell. Following this outstanding display of spin bowling, Ashwin became the first bowler to complete 50 T20 wickets at this iconic venue.

Also, Ashwin is now the leading wicket-taker in the IPL at this venue. He has surpassed Dwayne Bravo in this illustrious list.

Earlier, during the CSK innings, Faf du Plessis hit a fine half-century up the order while skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu provided the late flourish to help the team post a competitive 160/3 in 20 overs.

Opening the batting, Du Plessis made 54 off 38 balls with the help of two fours and four hits over the fence and together with Shane Watson (26) added 56 runs for the first wicket after opting to bat.

But it was some late hitting by Dhoni (37 not out, 23 balls, 4X4s, 1X6) and Rayudu (21 not out, 15 balls, 1X6, 1X4) and their unbeaten 60-run fourth wicket partnership in 30 balls that helped the defending champions reachable a respectable total.

