CSK's IPL 2026 XI is 70% ready: Samson-Gaikwad's era depends on crucial mini-auction calls

Chennai Super Kings don’t just walk into the IPL cycles; they drag a decade of legacy behind them. This time, though, they also drag a wooden spoon. After finishing 10th in 2025 for the first time in franchise history and trading away Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, CSK arrive at the 2026 mini-auction with a war chest of INR 43.40 cr and uncomfortable questions about what they actually are now. Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025(AFP)

The core is still Dhoni-Ruturaj-Fleming, Sanju Samson has been added as a premium India batter-keeper, and the bowling has been stripped back to flexible pieces. The real issue is simple: how much of their best XI is already locked in, and how much has to be rebuilt on December 16?

CSK’s retained core for IPL 2026

CSK have retained 16 players, including four overseas and leaving nine slots and four overseas spots for the mini-auction.

CSK retained players in IPL 2026

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, MS Dhoni, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal

Bowlers: Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis

Jadeja and Curran leaving in the Sanju Samson trade is the defining structural shift: CSK have flipped proven all-round balance for a high-end Indian batter-keeper and a cap space, but their bowling and lower-order resilience are now auction-dependent.

A realistic CSK XI for IPL 2026

Ayush Mhatre Sanju Samson (wk) Ruturaj Gaikwad (c) Urvil Patel Dewald Brevis (Overseas) Shivam Dube Power Hitter (Ideally Indian) Jamie Overton (Overseas)/ auction buy: seam-bowling all-rounder Auction buy: Utility tweaker Noor Ahmadd (Overseas) Annshul Kamboj

Impact Substitute: Nathan Ellis or an auction buy (overseas death over specialist)

The gaps - What CSK must target

1. Indian power hitter in the lower order

With MS Dhoni touted to bat at number eight, CSK might struggle due to firepower in the lower order. The ideal auction buy would be an Indian finisher. However, given that it is a very scarce role, they can opt to go for a budget overseas pick for this role.

2. A utility tweaker

While there is Shreyas Gopal to fill in this role, CSK would be looking for a proper premium buy during the auction. The vacuum left by Ashwin, who could slot in as a floater in the batting line-up and also give them useful overs in all the phases, is what CSK will strive for during the mini-auction.

3. Leader of the pace attack

The seam group is deep but not yet world-class: Ellis, Khaleel, Mukesh and two uncapped quicks. There is no lock him in for 4 overs every night. One spearhead Indian quick, or a top-tier overseas strike bowler, would change the entire ceiling of the attack.

How ready is the playing XI of the CSK for IPL 2026?

If you look only at the retained core, roughly 70% of CSK’s first-choice XI is in place: Ruturaj-Brevis-Samson-Dube as batting identity, Dhoni as tactical brain, and a flexible overseas bowling depth in Ellis and Noor Ahmad.

The remaining 30% will decide whether 2025’s wooden spoon was the reset they needed or the start of a longer slide. IPL 2026, for CSK, will be won or lost before a ball is bowled in the auction room on December 16.