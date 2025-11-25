Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Kolkata Knight Riders playing XI is only 65% ready: IPL 2026 depends on perfect calls in mini-auction

By Probuddha Bhattacharjee
Updated on: Nov 25, 2025 11:47 am IST

Kolkata Knight Riders head into IPL 2026 with a large purse of INR 64.30 cr, having retained 12 players.

Kolkata Knight Riders haven’t tip-toed into the IPL 2026 cycle - they have detonated the old template and walked away with the biggest war chest in the room. Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer are gone, all three frontline wicketkeepers are gone, while they try to maintain continuity with a smaller core.

KKR in IPL 2025.(Surjeet Yadav)
KKR in IPL 2025.(Surjeet Yadav)

It leaves KKR in a strange but intriguing place. The question, however, is how much of their best XI is already in place, and how much still needs to be built during the upcoming mini-auction.

KKR’s retained core for IPL 2026

KKR go into the December 16 mini-auction with 12 retained players, 13 slots to fill, and a hefty purse of INR 64.30 cr - the largest in the league.

KKR retained players for IPL 2026

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora

The exits are as instructive as the retentions. Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer are gone. So are all three specialist wicketkeepers in Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Luvnith Sisodia and the overseas pacers Anrich Nortje and Spencer Johnson. KKR have essentially protected their identity spine - Narine, Varun, Rinku and a high-upside Indian pace group - and converted almost everything else into auction capital.

A realistic KKR XI for IPL 2026

Sunil Narine (Overseas)

Ajinkya Rahane

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Wicketkeeper batter (could be overseas too)

Rovman Powell/an overseas power-hitting all-rounder (Overseas)

Rinku Singh

Seam bowling all-rounder

Ramandeep Singh

Varun Chakaravarthy

Harshit Rana

Overseal pacer (death specialist) (Overseas)

Impact substitute: Vaibhav Arora/ Anukul Roy

Also Read: Mumbai Indians go to IPL 2026 with an almost ready playing XI: What happens if plan A fails?

The gaps - What KKR must target

1. Wicket-keeper batter: Top order

KKR have zero specialist wicketkeepers in their retained list after releasing Quinton de Kock, Gurbaz and Sisodia.

That means they ideally need to slot in:

  • A first-choice keeper-batter, ideally Indian, who can bat in the top four.
  • A backup keeper, so that they are not one injury away from chaos.

2. A Seam bowling all-rounder

With Russell gone, there is no genuine seam bowling all-rounder who can bat 6/7 and bowl 2-3 overs.

Ramandeep can take up the role, but right now, he looks like a supporting option for the three-time champions, not one of the main pillars. KKR must buy a player whose primary job is to:

  • Hit in the toughest overs (15-20)
  • Share the pace workload, so the main bowlers are not overworked in the wrong phases.

Alternatively, they can look for a keeper who can finish and a seam-bowling all-rounder who bats in the top four.

3. Top-order clarity alongside Narine

Sunil Narine is almost certain to open again - that’s been central to KKR’s philosophy in recent seasons.

The second opener is where the debate lives:

  • Option A: Use Ajinkya Rahane as an opener, trading some power for stability.
  • Option B: Look for a more aggressive opener at the auction, allowing Rahane to float.

4. Leader of the pace attack

Harshi, Vaibhav, and Umran Malik give KKR serious variety, but with Nortje and Johnson gone, there is no senior overseas fast bowler in the squad at all.

Even if one or two of Indian quicks start in the XI, the death overs are still missing and will likely be an auction buy who pushes one local pacer to the bench.

How ready is the playing XI of KKR for IPL 2026?

If you look only at the retained core, you can reasonably say about 60-65% of KKR’s first choice XI is sorted:

  • Narine, Rinku, Varun and the Indian pace trio define the bowling philosophy for now.
  • Powell, Rinku and Narine give you an idea of the batting identity they are moving towards.

The remaining 30-35% will decide whether this turns out to be a massacre and blunder or a side genuinely built to go for their fourth title in IPL 2026.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the IND vs SA Live Score match Today.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the IND vs SA Live Score match Today.
News / Cricket News / Kolkata Knight Riders playing XI is only 65% ready: IPL 2026 depends on perfect calls in mini-auction
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On