Kolkata Knight Riders playing XI is only 65% ready: IPL 2026 depends on perfect calls in mini-auction

Kolkata Knight Riders haven’t tip-toed into the IPL 2026 cycle - they have detonated the old template and walked away with the biggest war chest in the room. Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer are gone, all three frontline wicketkeepers are gone, while they try to maintain continuity with a smaller core. KKR in IPL 2025.(Surjeet Yadav)

It leaves KKR in a strange but intriguing place. The question, however, is how much of their best XI is already in place, and how much still needs to be built during the upcoming mini-auction.

KKR’s retained core for IPL 2026

KKR go into the December 16 mini-auction with 12 retained players, 13 slots to fill, and a hefty purse of INR 64.30 cr - the largest in the league.

KKR retained players for IPL 2026

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora

The exits are as instructive as the retentions. Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer are gone. So are all three specialist wicketkeepers in Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Luvnith Sisodia and the overseas pacers Anrich Nortje and Spencer Johnson. KKR have essentially protected their identity spine - Narine, Varun, Rinku and a high-upside Indian pace group - and converted almost everything else into auction capital.

A realistic KKR XI for IPL 2026

Sunil Narine (Overseas)

Ajinkya Rahane

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Wicketkeeper batter (could be overseas too)

Rovman Powell/an overseas power-hitting all-rounder (Overseas)

Rinku Singh

Seam bowling all-rounder

Ramandeep Singh

Varun Chakaravarthy

Harshit Rana

Overseal pacer (death specialist) (Overseas)

Impact substitute: Vaibhav Arora/ Anukul Roy

The gaps - What KKR must target

1. Wicket-keeper batter: Top order

KKR have zero specialist wicketkeepers in their retained list after releasing Quinton de Kock, Gurbaz and Sisodia.

That means they ideally need to slot in:

A first-choice keeper-batter, ideally Indian, who can bat in the top four.

A backup keeper, so that they are not one injury away from chaos.

2. A Seam bowling all-rounder

With Russell gone, there is no genuine seam bowling all-rounder who can bat 6/7 and bowl 2-3 overs.

Ramandeep can take up the role, but right now, he looks like a supporting option for the three-time champions, not one of the main pillars. KKR must buy a player whose primary job is to:

Hit in the toughest overs (15-20)

Share the pace workload, so the main bowlers are not overworked in the wrong phases.

Alternatively, they can look for a keeper who can finish and a seam-bowling all-rounder who bats in the top four.

3. Top-order clarity alongside Narine

Sunil Narine is almost certain to open again - that’s been central to KKR’s philosophy in recent seasons.

The second opener is where the debate lives:

Option A: Use Ajinkya Rahane as an opener, trading some power for stability.

Option B: Look for a more aggressive opener at the auction, allowing Rahane to float.

4. Leader of the pace attack

Harshi, Vaibhav, and Umran Malik give KKR serious variety, but with Nortje and Johnson gone, there is no senior overseas fast bowler in the squad at all.

Even if one or two of Indian quicks start in the XI, the death overs are still missing and will likely be an auction buy who pushes one local pacer to the bench.

How ready is the playing XI of KKR for IPL 2026?

If you look only at the retained core, you can reasonably say about 60-65% of KKR’s first choice XI is sorted:

Narine, Rinku, Varun and the Indian pace trio define the bowling philosophy for now.

Powell, Rinku and Narine give you an idea of the batting identity they are moving towards.

The remaining 30-35% will decide whether this turns out to be a massacre and blunder or a side genuinely built to go for their fourth title in IPL 2026.