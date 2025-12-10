CSK's most valuable project to end up in…: Matheesha Pathirana's probable IPL 2026 price, and team

Matheesha Pathirana walks into the IPL 2026 mini-auction as the purest definition of a high-variance asset: 32 IPL games, 47 wickets at an average of 21.62 and an economy under nine, but a sharp dip in 2025 after injuries and an action twak that blunted his yorker. Matheesha Pathirana celebrates the dismissal of Heinrich Klaasen.(AP)

Chennai Super Kings had doubled down on the Sri Lankan slinger with an INR 13 cr retention ahead of the 2025 mega auction, only to release him a year later after a season of 13 wickets at 10.14 that forced a ruthless reset.

The market, though, hasn’t cooled. Pathirana sits in the top INR 2 cr base-price bracket, name-checked alongside Cameron Green, and now operates under a new rule that caps any overseas player’s actual salary at INR 18 cr even if the bidding goes higher. With KKR holding INR 64.30 crore, CSK nearly INR 43.50 crore, SRH INR 25.50 crore, and LSG INR 22.95 crore, the auction room has enough money and enough death-overs trauma to turn him back into a headline signing.

The most likely suitors

Kolkata Knight Riders

On paper, Kolkata Knight Riders are still the most natural destination. They arrive in the auction with the biggest purse in the league - INR 64.30 cr and 13 slots - after tearing their old pace attack. Eden Gardens demands bowlers who can go under the beat in the death, not just hit hard lengths, and Pathirana’s slinging, stump-hunting arc answers exactly that question. Several pre-auction previews have already placed him in the KKR must-target bucket, treating him as a trump card for the three-time IPL champions in the coming seasons.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH go in with INR 25.50 cr and 10 spots to fill, having retained a terrifying top order, but again flagged their bowling balance. Their 2025 campaign exposed a familiar flaw: games slipping away between overs 16 and 20. A Cummins-Pathirana pairing would allow SRH to structure games around Cummins’ control and Pathirana’s volatility, using the Sri Lankan almost exclusively in high-leverage phases. Indian coverage has already floated SRH as one of the franchises most likely to enter the bidding war for him.

Lucknow Super Giants

LSG, armed with INR 22.95 crore and six slots to fill, have spent on big star names but still carry an uneasy pace core despite adding Mohammad Shami. Their home surface punishes mindless pace yet rewards full, straight bowling at the back end - precisely the zone Pathirana wants to operate in. With the Impact Substitute rule protecting his batting, LSG can treat him as a specialist closer, deployed for two bursts at protecting and occasionally in the middle overs on truer away pitches. Price discipline, however, probably caps their aggression in the high single-digit crores unless the rest of their board goes perfectly to script.

Chennai Super Kings

And then there is the old home. CSK enter with INR 43.40 crore and nine spots to fill after ripping up a large chunk of the side that finished bottom in IPL 2025, Pathirana included. Reports already hint that the franchise is considering buying him back at a lower price than INR 13 cr. A CSK-Pathirana reunion at around INR 8-10 cr would turn a brutal decision into a clever piece of cap management. The only way they truly chase him, though, is if the bidding stalls below the madness they themselves created last year.

What does his price band really look like?

Matheesha Pathirana's probable price band and team for IPL 2026(HT)

Structurally, Pathirana is a 23-year-old proven IPL death bowler. He sits in the INR 2 cr bracket, carries recent injury and action-tweak risk, yet remains a unicorn skill-set in a league where very few can bowl repeated yorkers at a high price.

Realistically, Pathirana’s band should settle around INR 9-11 crore, with KKR still marginal favourites, SRH and LSG as aggressive spoilers, and CSK lurking as the opportunistic buy-back if the room blinks first.