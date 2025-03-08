Dubai [UAE], : 25 years after their first ICC title win following a win over India in the ICC Knockout 2000 final, New Zealand finds themselves battling an undefeated Men in Blue for the title again, with spotlight on their star batter Kane Williamson, who has from time to time, has emerged as his team's crisis man. CT 2025: Will Williamson play a knock suiting his class and reputation during title clash against India?

Kane has had a solid ICC Champions Trophy 2025 so far. After two single-digit scores against Pakistan and Bangladesh, the batter stepped up big time with crucial 81 against India and a century against South Africa in the semifinal. So far in four matches, he has made 189 runs at an average of 47.25.

The Kiwi veteran has had a solid record in ICC ODI knockout matches. In nine matches, he has made 379 runs at an average of 47.37, with a century and two fifties. His best score is 102.

His standout performances include a knock of 67 against India in 2019 World Cup semifinal at Manchester and a century against Proteas in this ongoing tournament.

However, Williamson has been not fired scores suiting his reputation and class in the final, scoring just 12 and 30 in two 50-over World Cup finals he played in 2015 against Australia and 2019 against England.

However, Kane is playing against India, an opponent he has a fine record in ODIs. In 30 ODIs against India, Kane has made 1,228 runs at an average of 45.48, with a century and 11 fifties. His best score is 118.

Will Williamson finally deliver a knock for the ages in an ICC ODI tournament final and deliver Kiwis their second white-ball trophy?

India will play New Zealand in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy on March 9 at the Dubai International Stadium. India is undefeated in the tournament so far, and the Kiwis have looked rock solid with bat and ball under Mitchell Santner's captaincy.

The clash promises to be an epic sequel to the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy final, which New Zealand won. Men in Blue would like to avenge losses to the Blackcaps in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal and 2021 ICC World Test Championship final.

