‘Cummins a Test bowler’: Gillespie raises questions on SRH's 20.5 Cr buy, no issues with Starc getting 24.75 Cr

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins rewrote the record books after Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad shelled eye-popping amounts to acquire their services for IPL 2024. Starc, bought for ₹24.75 crore by KKR, became the most expensive player in the history of IPL an hour later Cummins was picked up for ₹20.5 crore, becoming the first player to breach the 20-crore mark in the 17-year history of IPL auctions. Cummins' record, however, lasted only an hour when a fierce battle between Gujarat Titans and KKR took Starc's price to a never-before-seen high. Australia's captain Pat Cummins (R) and Mitchell Starc celebrate(AP)

Reacting to the exorbitant amount of money spent on the Australian quicks - Spencer Johnson was another Aussie quick who was picked up for ₹10 crore by GT - former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie shared a mixed opinion. Gillespie was ecstatic for both Starc and Cummins but he didn't quite agree with the amount paid to the Australian captain.

Gilespie said Cummins is better suited for Test cricket and may not be the ideal fast bowler in the shortest format of the game. "Pat's obviously a quality bowler and a quality leader, we've seen that. I just don't think T20 is his best format," Gillespie told SEN Radio. "I think he's a Test bowler, personally. I think Test cricket is his absolute bread and butter."

It was not the first time that Cummins, who has 55 wickets in 50 T20I matches at an average of 24.54 and an economy of 7.37 in T20Is, attracted huge sums at the IPL auction. Ahead of the 2020 edition, KKR had paid ₹15.5 crore for his services. "He's a good T20 bowler, make no mistake. But that’s massive overs for me," Gillespie added.

A little over an hour after Cummins landed his deal, Starc surpassed his captain to become the costliest player in the IPL history as Kolkata Knight Riders spent a mind-boggling ₹24.75 crores for the left-armer's services.

Starc, who has usually prioritised international duty over playing in the IPL, has played only two seasons of the cash-rich league, taking 34 wickets in 27 games at an average of 20.38.

"I think he’s a great buy. It’s a lot of money, we all acknowledge that, but the IPL is a very rich tournament… I’m absolutely delighted for Mitch.

"I think it just highlights how important teams value left-arm fast bowling and left-arm swing bowling at pace,” Gillespie said.