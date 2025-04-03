Cummins’ ‘terrible at reading surface’ confession reminds ‘traumatised’ fans of India’s ODI World Cup final heartbreak

One of the most popular stars in the Indian Premier League, Pat Cummins has regularly entertained fans with his scorching deliveries, sudden power-hitting skills and also with his captaincy approach. The Aussie is also Sunrisers Hyderabad’s skipper, and has been at his entertaining best in IPL 2025. SRH captain Pat Cummins with his KKR counterpart Ajinkya Rahane during the toss.(PTI)

SRH are currently in poor form and face Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday, hoping to bounce back to winning ways. At the Eden Gardens, it was Cummins, who won the toss, and made a hilarious revelation.

‘Terrible at reading it’: Pat Cummins serves 2023 ODI World Cup final reminder

“We will bowl. Looks like a good surface, but I'm terrible at reading it,” he said, and fans were immediately left in splits as they pointed out his pitch reading ability which destroyed India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

“They outplayed us in the final (last year), but a bit of change in both sides. We've spoken about our batting, we've been at our best while being aggressive, but we can't be reckless. He has been amazing (on Aniket Verma), doesn't get unfazed by any situation. Coordination is the key (with the coaching team), but we do have a clear idea,” he further added.

Reacting to Cummins’ hilarious revelation, one fan wrote on X, “Pat Cummins said "I'm terrible at reading pitches" but he decided to traumatize billions of people with just one good day of pitch prediction in final.”

Here are the other reactions:

Hosts India were the favourites to win the ODI World Cup final in 2023. But it was Australia, who reigned supreme at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, taking advantage of a poorly prepared pitch.

Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl in that match. India were restricted to 240 in 50 overs, with KL Rahul (66) and Virat Kohli (54) getting half-centuries. Chasing 241, Australia raced to 241/4 in 43 overs as Travis Head smacked 137 runs off 120 balls. Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne (58*) got a pivotal half-century.