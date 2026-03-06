CWI releases statement on West Indies' delayed departure after Daren Sammy's desperate plea: 'Remains safe in India'

According to a recent statement by Cricket West Indies (CWI), the West Indies cricket team's departure from India has been delayed due to international airspace restrictions. West Indies played their last T20 World Cup 2026 match on March 1, against India in the Super 8 stage. The Caribbean outfit failed to qualify for the semifinals and has been stranded in Kolkata since then. West Indies players line up before a match. (REUTERS)

International airspace restrictions were triggered by the US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

‘Security threats posed by military action in the Gulf Region’ In its statement, CWI explained, "These restrictions are a direct result of the security threats posed by military action in the Gulf Region, which has impacted several international flight routes and required airlines to adjust scheduled services for safety reasons."

"CWI is working closely with the International Cricket Council (ICC), relevant governmental authorities and airline partners to secure the earliest possible safe travel arrangements for the squad and support staff. The safety and well-being of our players, coaches, and officials remain our highest priority."

Earlier on Thursday, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy stated on X, saying, "I just wanna go home".

Then, he followed it up with another post, claiming, "At least an update, tell us something. Today, tmw, next week. It's been five days."

According to reports, many West Indies players are also expected to remain in India, as their respective IPL teams will soon begin preparations for the upcoming season. Rovman Powell is part of KKR, and their camp begins on March 18. Meanwhile, Sherfane Rutherford is part of MI. Shimron Hetmyer is signed to the Rajasthan Royals, and Romario Shepherd plays for RCB, who are expected to start their camp from March 15.

Even Zimbabwe were stranded in India due to airspace restrictions. But on Wednesday, the first batch of their squad members were able to leave Delhi for home after their travel itinerary was reworked.