Dale Steyn goes bonkers, uses F-word after Dewald Brevis blasts blockbuster T20I century against Australia

Ever since Dewald Brevis first came to the limelight in the U19 World Cup for South Africa, he has been destined for great things. It has taken some time for the right-hander to display his big-hitting exploits at the world stage, but one cannot complain. What a talent, the 22-year-old truly is. Brevis is finally a consistent feature in South Africa's T20I side, and on Tuesday, Mitchell Marsh's Australia witnessed what a force to reckon with Brevis truly is. The young batter smashed 125 runs off 56 balls in the second T20I as the Proteas registered a comprehensive 53-run win. Dewald Brevis celebrates after scoring a century during the second T20I against Australia. (AP)

Following Brevis' remarkable performance with the bat, former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn reserved some special praise, saying the former is the “real deal.”

“Brevis is the real f***** deal,” Steyn wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Brevis smashed 12 fours and 8 sixes in his unbeaten knock of 125 as he batted at a strike rate of 223.21, blowing the wind out of Australia pacers' sails. He didn't even spare Josh Hazlewood as the premier pacer conceded 56 runs in his quota of four overs.

The right-hander also took down Australia's spinners, Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa, which was the main reason the hosts had no grip on the contest. As a result of Brevis' knock, South Africa posted 218/7 in the allotted twenty overs.

South Africa had no difficulty in defending the score as Australia were bowled out for 165 in 17.4 overs. Brevis also completed two catches in the outfield as he rounded off a remarkable game for himself and the Proteas.

With this loss for Australia, their nine-match winning streak in T20Is also came to an end.

What did Brevis say?

Dewald Brevis, known as ‘Baby AB’, said that he is really grateful to god after his whirlwind blitz in the second T20I. The right-handed batter had earlier become a household name this year after coming in as a replacement for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

In the second T20I against Australia, Dewald Brevis also smashed the highest T20I score by a South African batter.

“I haven't thought about it to be honest (on having the highest score for South Africa in T20Is). Really grateful and thankful to god for winning tonight. We want to win and to come back stronger after the first game.”

“Everyone played a part, and we took our catches. They are great players and they hit the ball hard and over the ropes, we have to be on it in this format. We played well today, so it's great,” he added.

The three-match T20I series between Australia and South Africa stands on level terms. Both teams will now play the decider on Saturday, August 16, at the Cazalys Stadium in Cairns.