'Anyone can bowl 130/135...': Dale Steyn's priceless words for uncapped Indian pacer Umran Malik

Over the past few years, India have produced a number of quality pace bowlers; while the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are widely considered among the best in the world, the Indian Premier League has also seen an emergence of young fast bowlers from the country. Last season, Umran Malik was one such bowler who impressed the fans and former cricketers alike with his incredible speeds in the IPL. The 22-year-old was also one of India's net bowlers in the T20 World Cup and was one of the three players retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the 2022 edition of the tournament.

In the current season, Malik continues to breach the speed barriers in SRH's games and former South Africa speedster Dale Steyn, who is a part of the Sunrisers team management (bowling coach), expects big things from the J&K pacer.

In a recent question-and-answer session on his official Twitter profile, Steyn said that Malik has the potential “to feature heavily” in the future.

The former South Africa pacer also had advice for the budding Indian fast bowler.

“Never lose pace. Anyone can bowl 130/135,” Steyn said about Umran Malik. “But yes, some variety in his skills will take him a long way forward.”

In the current season, Malik has consistently breached the 150 kph mark ; however, he has been significantly expensive over the four games for the side so far. The 22-year-old pacer has taken three wickets while bowling at an economy rate of 10.42.

Meanwhile, a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad will be forced to tinker their successful combination following Washington Sundar's injury as they face Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL later tonight. SRH turned things around with back-to-back wins over Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, and Kane Williamson's team is now eying a hat-trick of victories.