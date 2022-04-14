'Don't think India can ignore Hardik Pandya anymore': Twitter hails GT captain on sensational knock against RR

Hardik Pandya produced a fine outing in the game against Rajasthan Royals in the 2022 Indian Premier League, scoring an unbeaten 87 off 52 balls in the game against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday. The fast bowling all-rounder came at a time when the Titans faced two early setbacks in Matthew Wade (12) and Vijay Shankar (2). The GT captain not only revived the side's innings, but also steered them to a strong finish as the side ended at 192/4 in 20 overs.

En route his knock, Pandya slammed 8 fours and 4 sixes, as he slammed his second-successive half-century in the tournament. The Gujarat Titans also went past Jos Buttler to go top in the list of highest run-getters in the edition with the knock against the Royals.

As Pandya made yet another significant contribution for the Titans, the fans were left impressed and some even urged for Team India to recall the all-rounder in the squad:

I don?t think India can ignore Hardik Pandya anymore. He should be on the plane to Australia for T20 WC. #CricketTwitter #IPL2022 — Cricketologist (@AMP86793444) April 14, 2022

Back to back fifties by Hardik Pandya, a captain's knock by him. pic.twitter.com/uy0Z4Ne1BM — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 14, 2022

No one can even come close to the quality and performance of fully fit Hardik Pandya in this country with both bat and ball. What an X Factor — Billgates Billu (@BillgatesBillu) April 14, 2022

Vintage Hardik show, what a treat. — Prashanth S (@ps_it_is) April 14, 2022

Team India couldn?t fill Hardik?s spot during his injury. They tried a lot of players. Hooda and Venkatesh were the closest but by a far distance. I really hope Hardik stays fit. He is a captain?s dream! 🤞#Champion #HardikPandya — Dhaya Alagiri (@dhayaalagiri) April 14, 2022

I've waited a long time to see Hardik Pandya bat like this.



May it continue till the end of the year and beyond.#IPL2022 #RRvGT — Farzan Patel (@TheTipsyParsi) April 14, 2022

hardik pandya is the best all rounder in the country and he walks in our LOI playing well. there's no 2 ways about it. — Mikhail (@SellTerStegen) April 14, 2022

Pandya had last appeared for India in the T20 World Cup last year; he has since been on the sidelines due to injury with Venkatesh Iyer taking over Pandya's role in the XI.

Iyer played for the side during the home series against New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka, as well as during the away ODI series against South Africa in January earlier this year.

In the ongoing IPL season, Pandya has batted for the Gujarat Titans at no.4 and also returned to bowling regularly, having registered three wickets to his name in four matches. Interestingly, the IPL also marked Pandya's appearance in professional cricket for the first time since the T20 WC in United Arab Emirates in 2021.

The 2022 edition of the global tournament will take place in October/November later this year in Australia. India will begin their campaign in the edition against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23.