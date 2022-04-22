Dale Steyn shares gaining AB de Villiers' respect story to motivate SRH pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have made a bright comeback after a poor start to their IPL 2022 campaign. After losing their opening two games (to Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants), the side has registered four successive wins in the edition so far, and is currently placed at fourth position in the table. While Umran Malik has been grabbing the headlines for SRH with his stunning pace, other bowlers have also stepped up for the side with consistent performances. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been one of the long-time members of the franchise, and continues to lead their pace attack in the current season of the tournament. In six matches so far, Bhuvneshwar has taken eight wickets including an impressive performance in the side's last game against Punjab Kings, where he registered figures of 3/22. However, a bit of slowness in pace is noticeable in Bhuvneshwar's bowling of late.

The side's bowling coach, Dale Steyn, spoke in detail about the same.

“We have given them the freedom. He is treated as a senior player and we’ve allowed him to express himself, as is Nattu,” Steyn told Hindustan Times.

“The freedom to train the way they want, make sure they hit their straps. They know what they have to do to perform at the highest level. You know you are coming up against the best Indian players, not just the best in the world,” said Steyn.

The former South African pacer gave his own example to explain his point.

“There is no better feeling than beating your own countrymen. (For me) getting Andre Russell was great, but getting AB de Villiers was my ultimate goal. When I walked back into the South African team, I had the respect from AB (because) I got him out. That is the thing about IPL, the only time you get to compete against the best other players from your own country, and there is an edge. In this IPL we have really started to see the best of Bhuvi and Nattu,” said Steyn.

