'Should back MS Dhoni no matter what': Daniel Vettori after CSK captain's right pitch assessment against SRH

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori said Chennai Super Kings’ captain MS Dhoni’s assessment of the pitch should always be backed ‘no matter what.' Vettori’s comments came after CSK beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets in an IPL 2021 match on a surprisingly good batting wicket at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi, which perhaps got better as the game progressed.

SRH captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bat first while Dhoni clearly said at the toss that he would have anyway chosen to field as he believed the wicket would be a bit ‘tacky’ at the beginning and dew might come on later in the evening to aid the batting side.

While Dhoni’s dew assessment did not come true but the wicket did appear to be a bit difficult in the first few overs when the Sunrisers were batting.

“Should back Dhoni’s assessment no matter what, I think that’s what we’ve learned from all of this,” Vettori told ESPNcricinfo when asked about whether Dhoni judged the Delhi wicket perfectly.

“We were looking to bowl first. Looks a bit tacky and the boys who practiced yesterday said there was quite a bit of dew,” Dhoni had said at the toss.

SRH did not lose many wickets but their top batsmen David Warner and Manish Pandey struggled throughout their innings, especially when they wanted to hit the boundaries.

Explaining whether the nature of the Delhi wicket further, Vettori said it was a combination of some sluggish batting from Warner and very good bowling by CSK.

“I think Sam Curran bowled well upfront I think he got the important wicket of Jonny Bairstow and because of the way SRH are set up when they lose one of their opening batters, they can at times look a bit tentative. We saw how Warner just kept hitting fielders and combined with some good bowling from CSK… They used their resources pretty well,” Vettori added.

WATCH | CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets





Warner scored 57 off 55 balls while Panday made 61 off 46. If it wasn’t for a 10-ball 26-run cameo from Kane Williamson, the SRH would not have crossed the 170-run mark.

But even that wasn’t enough as CSK openers Faf du Plessis (56) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (75) made easy work of the 172-run target to take their side home in 18.3 overs with 7 wickets in the bank.

South Africa’s Dale Steyn said Warner and Pandey did not give the right account of the wicket.

“The wicket was actually good. The way that Faf, Gaikwad batted was the true reflection of the wicket. Up till the 18th over of the SRH innings, Warner and Pandey did not give a true reflection of the wicket,” he said.