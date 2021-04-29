IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, MI vs RR: After twin losses, Mumbai Indians aim to bounce back against Rajasthan Royals
- MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 24 Updates: Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League match today at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi. Follow MI vs RR live score and updates.
MI vs RR, IPL 2021 Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians don't always go into a match needing a win but they will perhaps face the rare scenario when they take on Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi today. MI lost their last wo matches in Indian Premier League 2021 and questions were raised about their middle order comprising Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard. Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals, however, would be high on confidence after they returned to winning ways against KKR.
Follow all the updates here:
-
APR 29, 2021 01:41 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav should be back at No.3
MI promoted Ishan Kishan in their last match against PBKS ahead of Suryakumar Yadav, which did not fare well as Ishan failed to hit the blocks and ate up a lot of deliveries. Former cricketers also criticized MI for that move. Suryakumar Yadav is expected to get his place back at No.3 against RR.
-
APR 29, 2021 01:37 PM IST
MI vs RR head-to-head
Mumbai Indians are certainly the most dominating team in the IPL with the maximum number of victories in the tournament.
However, Rajasthan is the only team which has managed to match up to the Mumbai Indians throughout the IPL.
In the 22 matches between these two teams both MI and RR have won 11 each.
Mumbai and Rajasthan are the only rivals with more than 10 encounters and equal number of wins and defeats against each other in the tournament.
-
APR 29, 2021 01:30 PM IST
MI vs RR live score, IPL 2021
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2021 match No.24 between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi today. This is a very important game in the context of the league. RR just came back from a string of defeats while MI have suffered successive losses.
