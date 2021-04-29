IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, MI vs RR: After twin losses, Mumbai Indians aim to bounce back against Rajasthan Royals

MI vs RR, IPL 2021 Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians don't always go into a match needing a win but they will perhaps face the rare scenario when they take on Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi today. MI lost their last wo matches in Indian Premier League 2021 and questions were raised about their middle order comprising Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard. Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals, however, would be high on confidence after they returned to winning ways against KKR.



